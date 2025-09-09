Trump Suggests Domestic Violence Is A ‘Much Lesser’ Crime

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:16
Topline

President Donald Trump suggested domestic violence shouldn’t be considered a serious crime during a speech Monday on religious liberty, while also complaining that crime statistics aren’t lower in Washington, D.C. since his federal crime crackdown.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

“If a man has a little fight with the wife, they’ll say this was a crime, see? So now I can’t claim 100%,” Trump said during remarks at the Museum of the Bible, alleging, without evidence, that domestic violence reports were preventing him from taking credit for a 100% reduction in crime in Washington, D.C.

Trump said “much lesser things, things that take place in the home” were unfairly inflating Washington, D.C. crime statistics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/08/trump-downplays-domestic-violence-as-a-much-lesser-crime/

