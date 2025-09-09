Trump Suggests Domestic Violence Is A ‘Much Lesser’ Crime

Topline
President Donald Trump suggested domestic violence shouldn’t be considered a serious crime during a speech Monday on religious liberty, while also complaining that crime statistics aren’t lower in Washington, D.C. since his federal crime crackdown.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2025.
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
“If a man has a little fight with the wife, they’ll say this was a crime, see? So now I can’t claim 100%,” Trump said during remarks at the Museum of the Bible, alleging, without evidence, that domestic violence reports were preventing him from taking credit for a 100% reduction in crime in Washington, D.C.
Trump said “much lesser things, things that take place in the home” were unfairly inflating Washington, D.C. crime statistics.
