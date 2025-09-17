Trump to be interviewed by Fox News during Powell press conference

PANews reported on September 17 that at 03:00 am Beijing time on the 18th, during the press conference of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, US President Trump will be interviewed by Fox News in the UK and may comment on the Fed's actions at that time.

