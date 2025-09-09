Trump U.S. Open invitation from Rolex comes after slapping tariff on Switzerland

(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour arrive in the Rolex suite prior to the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City.

President Donald Trump appeared at the U.S. Open this weekend alongside Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour, weeks after tariffing the watchmaker’s home country.

Trump watched the men’s singles final in New York on Sunday in a midcourt box operated by Rolex, which also sponsors the tournament. The president was joined by family members and high-profile White House officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to NBC News.

Trump was invited by Rolex, according to a report from The Associated Press on Saturday citing a person with knowledge of the details. Rolex and the White House did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Rolex’s alleged invitation came within weeks of Trump placing a 39% tariff rate on Switzerland, where Rolex is based. That’s higher than other countries in the region face following deals between the U.S. and the European Union and United Kingdom.