Trump U.S. Open invitation from Rolex comes after slapping tariff on Switzerland

(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour arrive in the Rolex suite prior to the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City.
Matthew Stockman | Getty Images
President Donald Trump appeared at the U.S. Open this weekend alongside Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour, weeks after tariffing the watchmaker’s home country.
Trump watched the men’s singles final in New York on Sunday in a midcourt box operated by Rolex, which also sponsors the tournament. The president was joined by family members and high-profile White House officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to NBC News.
Trump was invited by Rolex, according to a report from The Associated Press on Saturday citing a person with knowledge of the details. Rolex and the White House did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Rolex’s alleged invitation came within weeks of Trump placing a 39% tariff rate on Switzerland, where Rolex is based. That’s higher than other countries in the region face following deals between the U.S. and the European Union and United Kingdom.
A view of U.S. President Donald Trump (C) on a Rolex display during the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City.
Al Bello | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Bernstein analyst Luca Solca wrote to clients last month that “the last minute deal that many had hoped for didn’t materialize.”
Solca said Swiss watchmakers will likely need to hike prices as a result of the levies. The analyst said the 39% levy is almost two-times higher than previously expected for the country.
But Solca also said the group saw a pull-forward in shipments ahead of tariff implementation, which can provide a “buffer” on price tags for around six months.
Trump’s attendance in the Rolex box marks his latest interaction with major corporations, which have aimed to curry favor following his return to office this year. The president hosted several CEOs of large technology companies at the White House last week.
Sunday’s visit was Trump’s first time at the sporting event since 2015, according to the Associated Press.
Rolex is a private company founded in 1905 and headquartered in Geneva. Tickets for the U.S. Open final cost at a minimum upwards of $800 with close seats going for thousands of dollars.
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/trump-us-open-invitation-rolex-tariff-switzerland.html