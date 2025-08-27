Trump vows to start 'economic war' if Russia-Ukraine talks fall through

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:29
LETSTOP
STOP$0.17095+16.48%
Threshold
T$0.0162+2.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004993-1.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408+1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182+2.55%

Donald Trump, during a Tuesday cabinet meeting at the White House, warned that if Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy fail to meet and stop the war in Ukraine, he is ready to start what he called “an economic war.”

“It will not be a world war, but it’ll be an economic war, and an economic war is going to be bad. It’s going to be bad for Russia, and I don’t want that,” he said.

Trump had previously promised to end the war on his first day in office. But even after taking the reins again, his efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Putin and Zelenskiy meeting still not scheduled after summit

Trump believed his meeting with Putin in Anchorage on August 15 would pave the way for talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

That meeting, the first direct exchange between the two since the war began over three years ago, led the White House to believe Putin had agreed to meet Zelenskiy. Officials even said planning had started. But more than a week later, no date had been confirmed.

The Kremlin never publicly accepted the terms, and no summit has been announced. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking with NBC on Friday, said Putin was willing to meet Zelenskiy only when a proper agenda was finalized.

“This agenda is not ready at all,” Lavrov said, pushing back on the idea that talks were imminent. Trump responded to those comments directly during his Tuesday briefing, saying, “Everybody’s posturing,” and that both leaders were hesitating instead of moving forward.

On August 18, Trump held a follow-up call with Putin to propose a formal peace summit, shortly after he met at the White House with Zelenskiy and a group of European leaders. That earlier meeting focused on establishing long-term security guarantees aimed at stopping future Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy, for his part, stated publicly on August 23 that the guarantees were nearly finalized. “In the coming days,” he said, he expected to announce the full terms, with U.S. and European support.

Trump doubles tariffs as warning to nations buying Russian crude

Trump hasn’t limited his warnings to just Russia. He’s already moved forward with economic punishment by doubling tariffs to 50% on Indian imports, targeting India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

He’s also put pressure on other countries still buying crude from Russia, saying they’re helping fund the war. So far, he hasn’t taken additional steps against China or others, but those warnings remain in place.

Despite keeping lines open with Moscow, Trump has grown frustrated that Russian attacks in Ukraine have resumed quickly after calls with Putin. “Zelenskiy’s not exactly innocent either,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Trump reminded reporters that he had previously criticized the Ukrainian president for not showing enough appreciation for U.S. support. He once again described Zelenskiy as part of the problem, not just a victim of Russian aggression.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-vows-to-start-economic-war/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004992-1.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133+4.97%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Share
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+2.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832+2.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Share
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06372+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Bitcoin vs Gold: Why Choose? Gold Bars Are Now Tokenized on BTC Blockchain