Trump Vows To Sue California Over State’s Redistricting Fight With Texas

2025/08/26 05:41
Topline

The Justice Department will sue the state of California over its recently passed redistricting proposal, President Donald Trump said Monday, challenging the state’s attempt at counteracting Texas Republicans’ own redistricting that will likely add five GOP seats to the House.

Trump made the comment Monday morning. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump said the lawsuit will be filed “pretty soon” through the Justice Department, referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom as “Gavin Newscum.”

Newsom said in a tweet responding to Trump’s comment, “BRING IT.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/25/trump-says-doj-will-sue-california-pretty-soon-over-redistricting-proposal/

