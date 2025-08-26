Trump Vows To Sue California Over State’s Redistricting Fight With Texas

Topline
The Justice Department will sue the state of California over its recently passed redistricting proposal, President Donald Trump said Monday, challenging the state’s attempt at counteracting Texas Republicans’ own redistricting that will likely add five GOP seats to the House.
Trump made the comment Monday morning. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
Trump said the lawsuit will be filed “pretty soon” through the Justice Department, referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom as “Gavin Newscum.”
Newsom said in a tweet responding to Trump’s comment, “BRING IT.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
