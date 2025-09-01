Trump’s $750M Crypto Deal Raises Red Flags: Best Crypto to Buy Now?

It is no news that Donald Trump and his family have been gung-ho about crypto. In fact, creating a safer and freer environment is one of the promises he ran his presidential campaign on. However, it seems like a conflict of interest is emerging. It comes from Donald Trump’s latest foray into crypto after the recent $750 million crypto deal.

This controversy is in relation to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump family’s flagship crypto venture launched last year, and its acquisition of Alt5, which is a publicly listed payment firm that raised $750 million from outside investors to fund buying $750 million worth of WLFI.

With the same entity acting as both buyer and seller, it has become a major issue. Some analysts at The Times of India have stated that this could create a more centralized ecosystem around crypto. But will it impact what people choose as their best crypto to buy now? Yes, it will.

Trump Family Holding Two-Thirds of the WLFI Token

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump family holds two-thirds of the total supply of the $WLFI token, and the family’s staked value is upwards of $6 billion on paper.

This is a major issue since the crypto is releasing on the market today. Investors are expecting the WLFI price to pull a TRUMP meme coin–like traction.

However, just as it happened in TRUMP’s case, the massive surge was followed by a major price collapse. In this instance, the Trump family holding two-thirds of the total supply of WLFI is an issue, as even a small sell-off by any of the members could create a price crash, leaving investors holding the bag.

While the Trump family claimed that it will not engage in anything associated with a conflict of interest, Alt5 does have a chequered past. It used to operate as JanOne, a recycling and pain medication company that the SEC pegged as a fraud. While the fraud case was settled by paying a fine, there was no denial or admittance of charges by the company.

The Trump family buying such a company is an issue because it means they may not be above selling off the assets as soon as the crypto is launched.

What Impact Could WLFI Have On the Market?

Investors should expect the Trump brand to be in full force when the WLFI token launches later today. This means many meme coins may drop in value as investors exit their positions to dive into this new cryptocurrency. As the surge happens, the market should then expect the value to drop to a massive degree.

Now, the question is, will the price drop spill over to other assets on the market? The simple answer is, probably.

WLFI’s price drop, because of the sheer brand value it carries, could lead high-cap tokens to follow the same path. It is all about the tone it sets. Since President Trump is associated with the token as an institutional player, one wrong move could make people think twice about projects that have institutional backing. However, the volatility could also generate opportunities for investors looking for something different.

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Here are some of the best cryptos to buy that could offer massive upsides to investors if WLFI’s performance increases market volatility.

Best Wallet Token

WLFI’s seemingly unfair tokenomics has created frustration among many investors, and that could lead people to place more trust in low-cap cryptos with fairer structures. This is where Best Wallet comes into focus. Powered by Best Wallet Token, the project positions itself as a versatile and community-driven option for investors seeking transparency and opportunity.

The standout feature is the token launchpad, which offers early access to presales before they go public. This gives retail investors a chance to capture gains that are usually dominated by larger players. Alongside the launchpad, Best Wallet provides an integrated experience with crypto buying and selling, swaps, staking, and portfolio management.

Best Wallet Token itself holds value within the ecosystem, enhancing the wallet experience by reducing fees, increasing staking rewards, and unlocking exclusive features. It ensures that token holders directly benefit from the wallet’s growth and expansion.

Currently in its ICO phase, Best Wallet Token has already raised over $15 million, reflecting strong community interest. The team also maintains a healthy YouTube presence, consistently engaging with users and educating them about the evolving crypto landscape.

Analysts also view Best Wallet Token positively, with one saying that its “soon-to-end” presale could be one of the best early mover opportunities of 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper is a Bitcoin-inspired meme coin that introduces real utility to the space. Unlike Bitcoin, which is still largely driven by speculation, Bitcoin Hyper aims to evolve the ecosystem with features designed to make BTC more scalable, interoperable, and usable in the long term. This positions it as a project that could move the original crypto beyond its speculative limitations.

The importance of this cannot be understated, especially in light of the recent WLFI controversy, which showed how a speculation-driven market could expose investors to massive losses. Bitcoin Hyper’s focus on utility provides a counterbalance, giving retail investors a stronger foundation for long-term growth.

Its meme value comes from its Pepe-inspired, superhero-style imagery, which adds viral potential to the project while complementing its utility-driven foundation. This dual appeal is what makes Bitcoin Hyper stand out in the meme coin market.

So far, Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $13 million in its presale. The latest ecosystem update revealed that early prototypes of Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) execution have already been tested, and research is ongoing into rollup models compatible with Bitcoin’s Layer 1. These developments suggest that the project is actively building toward its ambitious vision.

TOKEN6900

Trump’s presidential run has been as memetic as it has been divisive, bringing cheers to some and calamity to others. For those who can look beyond the noise, there is humor in it, and TOKEN6900 embraces that same chaotic energy. In an environment where WLFI’s “almost definite” volatility is expected to shake up the market, TOKEN6900 aligns perfectly with the unpredictable tone of meme coins.

The project’s aesthetics lean heavily on non-coherence, drawing from GenZ-style lingo and nostalgic 90s visuals that parody the seriousness of traditional crypto. Its visuals and memes are intentionally erratic, yet this raw absurdity has charm, which is more than enough to generate buzz. That buzz has fueled the growth of a degen economy around TOKEN6900, attracting investors who prefer humor and unpredictability over fundamentals.

Despite being a no-utility meme coin, TOKEN6900 has already raised over $3 million during its presale. With a hard cap set at $5 million, its ICO is nearly complete, showing just how much traction it has gained by leaning into comedy and community hype.

Conclusion

WLFI has made the cryptocurrency market controversial because of the risky investment elements and moves that feel like market manipulation. However, since it is all done above board and is borderline “legal,” investors should look for the best crypto to buy now among ICOs. Most of the recent crypto presales are low-cap picks that could provide massive upsides in the long term.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.