Trump’s ABTC Makes Major Bitcoin Buy Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 21:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,677-4,43%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03631-3,50%
Major
MAJOR$0,15766-1,94%
Particl
PART$0,1839-1,39%

American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., has added 1,726 bitcoin to its holdings, expanding its strategic reserve as part of a summer acquisition push.

Trump-Linked ABTC Grows Bitcoin Stash Past $250M Mark

Hut 8 disclosed in its quarterly filing that the purchases occurred between July 1 and Aug. 6 at a weighted average price of roughly $119,120 per coin, for a total of $205.6 million. The acquisition increased ABTC’s bitcoin position to 2,130 BTC ($257M) and reflected the company’s continued focus on strengthening digital asset reserves amid market activity.

ABTC, backed by U.S. President Trump’s family, operates as a dedicated anchor tenant for Hut 8’s power and digital infrastructure segments. The company has been positioned as a central part of Hut 8’s restructuring of its mining operations, which has included new institutional partnerships and an emphasis on contracted revenue streams.

In the second quarter, Hut 8 reported a strategic bitcoin reserve of 10,667 coins valued at $1.1 billion as of June 30. The recent ABTC acquisition comes on top of that figure and aligns with the company’s broader capital strategy, which also includes amending and expanding a bitcoin-backed credit facility with Coinbase to $130 million.

Hut 8 announced that ABTC completed an oversubscribed private placement earlier this year, raising about $220 million in cash and bitcoin. The company also plans to go public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, with the combined entity expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “ABTC.”

The latest purchases highlight Hut 8’s ongoing push to scale its bitcoin reserves through its majority-owned subsidiary while leveraging its infrastructure capacity to support both mining and high-performance computing operations. ABTC’s acquisition places it above Exodus Movement, Inc., which holds 2,087 BTC worth $251.8 million. This would make ABTC the 26th largest bitcoin treasury, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0,02036-2,58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0,001877+8,93%
Startup
STARTUP$0,006787+18,44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,092+30,12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0,06%
CROSS
CROSS$0,24883-3,10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021092-8,70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage