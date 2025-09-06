Trump’s Fed Support for Hassett Reported Amidst Speculation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:44
Threshold
T$0.01581-1.37%
Union
U$0.0098-12.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,710.55-1.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017119+6.23%
Key Points:
  • Trump reportedly backs Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair.
  • Market reactions remain cautious amid speculative reports.
  • No official statements from Trump’s verified accounts.

In a report by ChainCatcher, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should have reduced interest rates sooner, corroborating his endorsement for Hassett.

Trump’s remarks highlight ongoing debates around U.S. monetary policies, potentially influencing market sentiment, although no official records link this to current cryptocurrency market fluctuations.

Trump’s Alleged Support for Hassett Influences Market Perspective

ChainCatcher reports Trump has expressed support for Kevin Hassett in the context of his potential appointment as the Federal Reserve Chair, based on flash news updates. Despite this report, no direct quotes or statements from Trump’s verified profiles are provided. Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, N/A, – “Reiterated support for Hassett as a candidate for Federal Reserve Chair.” There is no direct indication of any leadership reshuffle at the Federal Reserve that has been confirmed by official sources.

Current market conditions appear to be stable amidst these speculative updates. ETH and BTC funding rates have not displayed significant deviations as a result of the ChainCatcher reports concerning Trump’s alleged support. The eight-hour average funding rates, such as 0.0056% for ETH and 0.0053% for BTC, demonstrate resilience in market sentiment, not directly influenced by these developments.

Market speculation often arises from such reports, yet prominent figures in the crypto industry have not publicly commented on Trump’s reported support for Hassett. Cryptocurrency communities generally remain cautious, weighing potential implications for monetary policy without clear guidance from official channels.

Minimal Immediate Impact on Crypto Amidst Federal Reserve Speculation

Did you know? Despite frequent market reactions to Federal Reserve announcements, Trump’s support for Hassett as Fed Chair isn’t mirrored by any immediate, substantial shifts in U.S. crypto market indexes.

As of September 6, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,298.47 with a market cap of $518.85 billion, accounting for 13.62% market dominance. ETH’s trading volume over 24 hours was $37.79 billion, marking a 5.25% change. Price developments reflect a complex outlook, due to recent 60-day and 90-day increases of 68.45% and 71.94%, respectively, as sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest minimal immediate impact on crypto assets, given the current speculation around Hassett’s potential Fed Chair role. Historical analysis indicates that official rate changes often correlate with broader volatility. However, without further detail from government sources, predictions remain conservative regarding any direct technological or financial implications.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-supports-hassett-fed-chair/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-2.34%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1447-0.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.63-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-0.71%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05409-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
UNISWAP
UNI$9.296-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1351+30.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02631+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:21
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion