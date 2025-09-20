Trump's "Gold Card" is now open for registration. The individual version costs $1 million and the corporate version costs $2 million.

PANews reported on September 20th that according to official information, Trump's "Gold Card" is now open for application, divided into personal gold card, platinum card and corporate gold card: Trump Gold Card: You only need to pay a processing fee and deposit $1 million after review by the Department of Homeland Security to obtain US residency with the Trump Gold Card. The Trump Platinum Card registration application is also open. Trump Platinum Card: By paying a processing fee and depositing $5 million after review by the Department of Homeland Security, you can reside in the United States for up to 270 days without paying U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. Trump Corporate Gold Card: Issued to corporate sponsors for one or more of their employees. When applying, corporate sponsors must pay a non-refundable processing fee for each employee. Corporate sponsors may apply for multiple employees at once. After the employee review is complete, a $2 million donation per employee is required to demonstrate that the employee will provide substantial benefit to the United States. The advantage of the Trump Corporate Gold Card is that corporate sponsors can discontinue sponsoring an employee and use the donation associated with the previous application as the basis for sponsoring a new employee without having to make another $2 million donation. The Trump Corporate Gold Card is subject to a small annual maintenance fee and transfer fee. Earlier news , Trump launched a $5 million "Gold Card" plan to replace the EB-5 investment immigration program PANews reported on September 20th that according to official information, Trump's "Gold Card" is now open for application, divided into personal gold card, platinum card and corporate gold card: Trump Gold Card: You only need to pay a processing fee and deposit $1 million after review by the Department of Homeland Security to obtain US residency with the Trump Gold Card. The Trump Platinum Card registration application is also open. Trump Platinum Card: By paying a processing fee and depositing $5 million after review by the Department of Homeland Security, you can reside in the United States for up to 270 days without paying U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. Trump Corporate Gold Card: Issued to corporate sponsors for one or more of their employees. When applying, corporate sponsors must pay a non-refundable processing fee for each employee. Corporate sponsors may apply for multiple employees at once. After the employee review is complete, a $2 million donation per employee is required to demonstrate that the employee will provide substantial benefit to the United States. The advantage of the Trump Corporate Gold Card is that corporate sponsors can discontinue sponsoring an employee and use the donation associated with the previous application as the basis for sponsoring a new employee without having to make another $2 million donation. The Trump Corporate Gold Card is subject to a small annual maintenance fee and transfer fee. Earlier news , Trump launched a $5 million "Gold Card" plan to replace the EB-5 investment immigration program