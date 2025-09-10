Trump’s mixed signals put India’s U.S. ally status in question

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 15:17
President Trump said the U.S. and India are staying at the table on a trade deal, coming less than two weeks after he imposed fresh duties on Indian imports tied to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Posting on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said they expect to talk in the “upcoming weeks.”

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Trump walks back comment on losing India and Russia to China

Earlier in the week, Xi convened more than 20 leaders from non-Western nations, including Modi and Putin, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, a Chinese port city.

The trip was Modi’s first to China in seven years and suggested a possible easing of tensions between the two Asian neighbors.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote on social media, sharing a photograph showing Modi alongside Xi and Putin.

Later on Friday, pressed by reporters about the remark, Trump moderated his tone and said he did not believe the US had lost India to China. “I don’t think we have,” he said. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I let them know that.”

Trump also highlighted his personal bond with the Indian leader. He said he “will always be friends with Modi” and said “India and the United States have a special relationship.” He added, “There is nothing to worry about.”

Trump wants EU to impose 100% tariffs on India and China over Russia ties

The US president has voiced frustration at not being able to broker an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, now more than three years after Russian forces crossed the border.

Continued fighting and strikes have made prospects for talks harder.

In an effort to increase pressure on Moscow, Trump has asked the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and China, according to the Financial Times citing officials familiar with the discussion.

He made the request after joining by phone a Tuesday meeting in Washington where senior US and EU officials weighed steps to raise the war’s economic cost for Russia.

“We’re ready to go, ready to go right now, but we’re only going to do this if our European partners step up with us,” one US official said, describing the tariff plan. As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, Trump has already promised to punish India “substantially” for its relations with Russia.

A second US official said Washington would be prepared to “mirror” any EU tariffs on China and India,  a move that could push US duties on imports from both countries even higher.

“The president came on this morning and his view is that the obvious approach here is, let’s all put on dramatic tariffs and keep the tariffs on until the Chinese agree to stop buying the oil. There really aren’t many other places that oil can go,” the first US official said.

Later on Tuesday, Trump told reporters he expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin “this week or early next week.”

