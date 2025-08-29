Trump’s pick for Fed seat Stephen Miran scheduled for Senate Banking hearing on September 4

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 11:45
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.503-0.16%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.017-0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018908+3.56%
Propy
PRO$0.727-2.11%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.015604+8.58%

Key Takeaways

  • Stephen Miran, Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve Governor, is set for a Senate confirmation hearing on September 4.
  • Miran’s confirmation is likely, despite opposition, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s key rate-setting meeting.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Stephen Miran, Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, on September 4, as the administration aims to fast-track his approval ahead of the central bank’s next policy gathering.

Miran, presently chairing the Council of Economic Advisers and known for his pro-crypto stance, was chosen by Trump to take over the Fed seat left open by Adriana Kugler earlier this month.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other administration officials are pushing for Miran’s confirmation before the Fed’s September 16–17 rate-setting meeting, and the Republican-led Senate is expected to approve him despite potential Democratic opposition.

Miran previously secured Senate confirmation this year as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers with a party-line vote of 53-46, with no Republicans opposing his appointment.

Democrats, while unable to block the nomination independently, are likely to question Miran about Trump’s dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook and attempts to pressure the central bank to reduce interest rates.

Republican senators, including John Kennedy of Louisiana, who has defended Fed Chair Jerome Powell, may also scrutinize the nominee’s stance on Fed independence.

If Miran joins the Federal Reserve Board, he is likely to advocate forcefully for lower interest rates and policy positions consistent with President Trump’s agenda.

In his role as governor, Miran would cast a direct vote on interest rate decisions, amplifying dovish influence and shaping outcomes in meetings where the committee is divided.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fed-nominee-hearing-stephen-miran/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00787+16.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.9118-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018913+3.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02775--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Share
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,411.24-1.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04516+3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now