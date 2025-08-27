Trump’s Pivotal Picks Set To Reshape US Economy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408+1.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018754+7.04%



























































Skip to content
Home Crypto News Federal Reserve Governor: Trump’s Pivotal Picks Set to Reshape US Economy













Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/federal-reserve-governor-picks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004992-1.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133+4.97%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Share
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+2.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832+2.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Share
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06372+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Bitcoin vs Gold: Why Choose? Gold Bars Are Now Tokenized on BTC Blockchain