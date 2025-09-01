Trump's son doesn't rule out running for US president

PANews reported on September 1st that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, who currently runs a cryptocurrency company, has stated that he would not rule out a run for US president in the future, but is not yet ready to give a definitive answer. Trump Jr. was asked in an interview with Japan's Nikkei Asia whether he would consider a presidential run. He replied, "I haven't said no, but I haven't said yes either." He also stated that he would not rule out the possibility, but at the same time, he enjoys the world of trade he currently inhabits.