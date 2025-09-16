Trump’s Treasury Secretary credits POTUS ultimatum for TikTok China deal

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 20:40
Union
U$0.016382-14.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.572+1.21%
READY
READY$0.01364+5.40%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01676-0.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+1.78%

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that Donald Trump made it clear he was ready to shut down TikTok completely in the U.S., and that decision forced China to make concessions.

“President Trump made it clear that he would have been willing to let TikTok go dark, that we were not going to give up national security in favor of the deal,” Scott said in an interview on Squawk Box.

The statement came just days before a critical September 17 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, or get banned.

The deal in question is part of a broader negotiation between the U.S. and China, with both sides trying to find a middle ground on data access, control, and ownership.

ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company, is under pressure to hand over control of the U.S. side of the platform to avoid a full ban. The White House, under Trump’s second term, is now holding firm: no more delays, no more vague promises.

Trump and Xi to talk Friday as final details get locked in

Scott confirmed from U.S.-China trade talks in Madrid that the two countries have reached a “framework” agreement for TikTok. “It’s between two private parties, but the commercial terms have been agreed upon,” he said.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak on Friday to go over the final terms. Trump posted on Truth Social that the agreement involves “a certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save.”

The app has millions of users in the U.S., but that didn’t stop Congress from banning it from app stores last year, labeling it a “foreign adversary-controlled application.”

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters Monday that the September 17 deadline might need to be pushed slightly to wrap up the paperwork, but warned that “there won’t be ongoing extensions.”

The U.S. has already granted ByteDance more time, an executive order signed by Trump in January gave them 75 extra days. He extended it again in April and once more in June, but that’s it.

Beijing pushes back as U.S. buyers circle TikTok

Li Chenggang, China’s lead trade negotiator, said the deal is real but warned Washington not to keep targeting Chinese companies. “The U.S. should not continue to suppress Chinese companies,” Li said during the Madrid talks, reported by Reuters.

But Scott made it clear: the U.S. wants full control over the American side of TikTok, or the app goes dark. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick backed that up in July, saying the app would be shut down entirely for U.S. users if China didn’t agree to U.S. autonomy over the platform.

The pressure is mounting fast, and ownership is the final roadblock.

Trump told Fox News in June that he had “very wealthy people” lined up to buy TikTok and said he’d announce who they were in two weeks, but never did. He had already floated names like Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Two other bidders are also in the mix: AI firm Perplexity and Project Liberty, an advocacy group led by billionaire Frank McCourt.

Despite Trump calling TikTok a national security threat during an interview with CNBC last year, the White House launched its own TikTok account in August. The decision confused critics, but Trump hasn’t backed off. ByteDance needs to sell or shut down. Period.

With the clock ticking toward September 17, the outcome depends on how hard China wants to fight to keep hold of the U.S. platform.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
NodeAI
GPU$0.1939-18.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.010152-0.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381-1.28%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 21:17
Share
Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12533-3.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.56+1.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249+0.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 20:58
Share
Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
Share
PANews2025/05/23 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble