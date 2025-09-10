Trump’s Truth Social taps Crypto.com to fuel Cronos token utility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:21
Crypto.com-related Cronos token has received a significant utility boost after being integrated into Truth Social, the media platform backed by US President Donald Trump.

On Sept. 9, Truth Social revealed that subscribers of its premium Patriot Package will gain access to Truth Gems, a rewards feature tied to user activity on the platform. These Gems, once accumulated, can now be converted into Cronos tokens through Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure.

The update enhances the platform’s engagement incentives while expanding CRO’s use cases beyond exchange trading.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the development as another milestone for the token’s ecosystem.

“Step by step — $CRO utility growing every day,” he said, emphasizing the company’s strategy of building consistent token demand through partnerships.

Following the news, data from CryptoSlate showed that CRO surged more than 4%, briefly reaching $0.27 before retracing to $0.25 at press time.

Trump Media and Crypto.com

The integration reflects a broader alignment between Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, and Crypto.com.

Earlier this month, TMTG completed a purchase agreement with the exchange for 684.4 million CRO tokens, worth about $105 million. The deal, paid in a mix of cash and stock, represents roughly 2% of the token’s circulating supply.

That agreement followed the launch of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a new entity designed to acquire up to 19% of the token’s supply through a planned SPAC merger. According to the company, the initiative aims to create a dedicated digital asset treasury built around CRO.

Beyond direct token accumulation, Crypto.com is also central to Trump Media’s plans for digital asset exchange-traded products. Both firms announced in March that they intend to launch a suite of crypto-based ETFs later this year, pending regulatory approval.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/trump-media-boosts-cronos-converting-truth-gems-to-crypto-with-truth-social-integration/

