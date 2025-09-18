Trump’s Victory Predicted to Boost Bitcoin and Stablecoins, Analysts Say

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/18 20:56
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.679+2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0883+1.31%
Boost
BOOST$0.0914-1.30%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0005348-12.32%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11113+5.47%

American President Trump’s policies linked to cryptocurrency and trade have delivered a significant influence on both the US Dollar and Bitcoin.  At the initial time, Trump was not a crypto lover, but later he changed his mind and fully accepted cryptocurrencies ahead of the election. Later, Trump pledged to make America a crypto capital of the planet and develop a “strategic reserve” of  Bitcoin (BTC).

Trump’s campaign supported donations in the crypto landscape, and he especially courted crypto enthusiasts at a Bitcoin conference. He took many initiatives, like  World Liberty Financial, to enhance cryptocurrency trading in the country.

According to Alex Gladstein, the chief strategy officer at the Human Rights Foundation, Bitcoin shows high records following Trump’s election and also his embrace of digital currencies. 

Alex Gladstein added, the interest of Trump in cryptocurrencies is more about enhancing stablecoin to increase the strength of dollars than about replacing fiat currencies.

He further revealed that the support of Trump towards the bitcoin and crypto industry was a sort of Trojan horse to strengthen the dollar dominance via what is currently one of the highest sectors of the entire industry.

Digitizing the Dollar

Analysts recommend that the administration of Trump is indirectly digitizing the dollar after effectively supporting and regulating dollar-backed stablecoins.

Trump’s interest in cryptocurrency helps boost the role of the U.S. dollar in the crypto industry without the government directly circulating a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), which the American president opposes.

Stablecoins have encountered a sudden expansion, assisted by initiatives such as GENIUS ACT, which demonstrates clear laws for stablecoin distribution in the United States. These stablecoin, framed to sustain a 1:1 value with the dollar, showcase relevant development  and are being expanded for major payments.

Howard Lutnick, 41st United States Secretary of Commerce, said the plans of the Trump administration to embrace cryptos, a huge, unregulated sector that has historically functioned on the peripheral economic activities.

Lutnick added, Technology is at the base of the Trump presidency. The administration of Trump has obtained a pro-crypto stance, involving the strategic Bitcoin reserve creation and assisting laws such as the GENIUS  Act for stablecoin regulation. This variation has enhanced the value of Bitcoin and strengthened investor confidence.

According to a crypto analyst, the Bitcoin price rise potentially influences the international dominance of U.S. dollars.  Likewise, the analyst added, the trade policies of Trump involving tariffs boost the dollar initially by unsettling investors and inspiring them towards safe-haven digital assets , involving BTC at times.

Additionally, various case studies noted that nations encountering economic difficulties turn to the U.S.Dollar in the form of  stablecoin rather than BTC because of the volatility of the latter.

According to Alex Gladstein, the American President had become a president of stablecoin instead of BTC, utilizing this movement to “expand the dollar by enhancing a sector that purchases more Treasury debt. Nevertheless, Alex trusts that Bitcoin will continue to develop even with the present stablecoin push, as the major reasons behind its development remain important even today.

The post Trump’s Victory Predicted to Boost Bitcoin and Stablecoins, Analysts Say appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 18, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01709-1.78%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0468-3.30%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.00371+271.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04469+4.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0455+1.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06508+2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+8.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE