Trump’s WLFI Token Burns Millions After Price Crashes Post-Launch

By: Coindoo
2025/09/03 20:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,403-0,08%
WLFI
WLFI$0,2166-5,82%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10008+2,78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01248+0,16%

Banner magacoin finance

Onchain trackers revealed that more than 47 million WLFI tokens were destroyed this week, trimming the supply to just under 100 billion.

The team has even floated the idea of ongoing buybacks funded by protocol fees, arguing that fewer tokens will reward loyal holders and discourage quick flippers.

Still, price action has been unkind. After touching $0.331 during its first hours of trading, WLFI quickly lost steam and is now hovering near $0.23 — a drop of over 30% from launch. Traders have pointed to heavy selling by early investors as a key driver of the slide.

The community appears divided. Some see the burn as a necessary step to protect the token’s value, while critics argue that it’s just a short-term fix.

READ MORE:

XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key

Industry voices have also weighed in: RAAC’s Kevin Rusher called it another example of hype distracting from serious institutional adoption, while Galxe’s Mangirdas Ptašinskas noted that the frenzy briefly drove Ethereum gas fees to absurd levels, underscoring how unprepared the ecosystem still is for mass usage.

Whether WLFI can stabilize or not, the episode highlights the ongoing tension between speculative launches and the long-term credibility of crypto markets.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Trump’s WLFI Token Burns Millions After Price Crashes Post-Launch appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 347,01+0,16%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Share
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0,01272-9,53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000096+37,14%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Share
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Share
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell