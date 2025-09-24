Trustee Plus reported a record number of downloads in Europe amid complaints from the NBU

Within a day, the Trustee Plus cryptocurrency wallet was installed more than 7,000 times in EU countries.

The company said that this is an annual record.

On the eve of the NBU came to the conclusion that part of Trustee Plus services related to P2P and euro transfers need licensing in Ukraine.

CEO of cryptocurrency wallet Trustee Plus Vadim Grusha reported record growth rates of the European audience. He stated that more than 7,000 EU users installed the app within a day, calling it “a record for this year.”

EU-based users can download the app at the link.

Note, the growth of the audience of Trustee Plus in Europe occurs against the background of the situation between the company and the National Bank of Ukraine. Earlier, the regulator summarized the results of the inspection and concluded that part of Trustee Plus services related to P2P and euro transfers contain signs of financial payment transactions and require a license.

Vadim Hrusha said that the clients’ assets are safe and the service continues to operate in the EU within the framework of European legislation. In a comment to Incrypted, he emphasized that the NBU has not banned Trustee’s activities, but “only denies on two points in the structure of its services, namely P2P and euro transfers.”

We shall remind you that Trustee Plus stopped registering new users from Ukraine in May.