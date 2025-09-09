Truth Social updates its rewards system, allowing gems to be exchanged for CRO tokens and other benefits

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Globenewswire, Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it has updated the Truth Social app, adding new features and enhancements to the Truth Social platform. These enhancements include: 1. Editing tweets; 2. Server-side drafts; 3. Scheduling; and 4. Truth Gems, available to all Patriot Plan subscribers. These Gems are planned to be part of an updated rewards system that will allow Truth Social and Truth+ users to redeem Gems earned through participation in various platform activities for Cronos (CRO) and other benefits using Crypto.com's digital wallet infrastructure.

