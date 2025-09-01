TSMC Expands Confidentiality Network Across US and European Partners

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 04:48
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+1.90%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13104+1.09%

TLDRs;

  • TSMC extends trade secrets system to US and Europe to secure global supply chain confidentiality.
  • The system has logged over 610,000 entries, safeguarding innovations with AI-driven monitoring and encryption.
  • Intellectual property theft costs economies 1–3% of GDP annually, with individual cases valued at billions.
  • By involving suppliers, TSMC builds an ecosystem-wide security model, reducing risks and boosting competitiveness.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is expanding its trade secrets management system to suppliers and partners in the United States and Europe.

The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening intellectual property (IP) security across its global network, at a time when knowledge assets are increasingly targeted in high-stakes technology disputes.

The system, which TSMC began developing in 2013, serves as a centralized registry to document confidential technologies and proprietary know-how. To date, it has recorded more than 610,000 entries covering innovations across the company’s operations.

Already adopted by 20 Taiwanese firms, including ASE Technology Holding, TSMC now plans to extend the platform to overseas partners in an effort to standardize and strengthen supply chain security.

Trade Secrets Theft Remains Costly Risk

The push comes as the semiconductor industry grapples with rising threats of trade secret theft. Studies suggest that misappropriation of confidential business information costs developed economies between 1–3% of GDP annually.

Individual cases can run into billions, with firms like Intel estimating losses as high as $1 billion from stolen knowledge assets.

TSMC’s system aims to minimize such risks by providing an accessible, highly secure archive. Built with encryption and advanced security protocols, the platform integrates with HR and IT systems while applying AI analytics to monitor projects. This design allows companies to quickly retrieve vital information during disputes while maintaining airtight controls to prevent unauthorized leaks.

Ecosystem-Wide Protection Gains Momentum

What makes TSMC’s strategy notable is its decision to extend protection beyond its own walls. Traditionally, corporations tightly guarded IP systems internally, keeping suppliers at arm’s length. TSMC, by contrast, is building a network-wide confidentiality framework, acknowledging that supply chain weak points often expose companies to risk.

The approach could help set new industry standards, particularly since around 70% of firms engaged in innovation rely on trade secrets as a key form of protection.

By creating a standardized, cross-border confidentiality network, TSMC not only strengthens its own defenses but also enhances the resilience of its partners in the United States and Europe. This shift may give the company a competitive edge, reassuring clients like Nvidia and Apple that their designs and technologies remain secure throughout the production process.

Hidden Value in Intellectual Assets

Beyond risk mitigation, TSMC’s move also highlights the immense, often overlooked, value embedded in intellectual property.

The company’s registry has cataloged hundreds of thousands of trade secrets, an invisible treasure trove of innovation that could otherwise remain disorganized or vulnerable.

Intellectual property lawyers note that such comprehensive cataloging streamlines disputes, making retrieval far easier than in firms that take an ad-hoc approach. With more companies recognizing that knowledge assets carry multi-billion-dollar economic value, robust systems for managing them may soon become the industry norm.

The post TSMC Expands Confidentiality Network Across US and European Partners appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,671.26+0.07%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013406-11.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141-1.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+1.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002771-2.49%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006866-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

TLDR PayPal, Tesla, and El Salvador support Bitcoin, boosting its role as a usable financial asset. MicroStrategy and Square hold billions in Bitcoin, signaling long-term institutional confidence. SegWit and Lightning Network upgrades improve Bitcoin’s speed and lower transaction costs. Many miners now use renewable energy, addressing concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact. Despite harsh criticism, regulatory [...] The post Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World appeared first on CoinCentral.
ELYSIA
EL$0.004408-0.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00788--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/01 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Eric Trump Predicts Trillions Flowing Into Bitcoin, Sees $1 Million Price Ahead