TSMC posts 34% August revenue surge on booming AI chip demand

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 17:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485-9.61%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., better known as TSMC, recorded NT$335.8 billion in sales for the month of August, equal to roughly $11.1 billion, and a 34% surge compared to the same month last year, according to its earnings report released Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts had been looking for just 25% growth across the entire September quarter, but TSMC blew through that before the quarter even ended.

The company sits at the center of this AI chip craze. TSMC makes the Nvidia accelerators powering nearly every major generative AI model in use today. From ChatGPT to enterprise-level AI infrastructure, these chips have become the preferred tool for training complex machine-learning systems.

Nvidia depends on TSMC to build them. The Taiwanese firm also manufactures high-end chips for Apple’s iPhones, making it one of the few companies producing at scale for both consumer and enterprise tech.

Broadcom’s $10B XPU order puts pressure on Nvidia’s grip

Investors are now looking beyond traditional GPUs. On September 10, Broadcom confirmed a $10 billion custom chip deal involving AI accelerators known as XPUs.

These chips are being developed in partnership with OpenAI and are designed to handle AI processing without depending on Nvidia’s architecture.

Unlike general-purpose GPUs, XPUs are built specifically for the needs of major cloud providers. Broadcom’s stock rose following the news, echoing last Tuesday’s move in Oracle shares, which hit a record after the company gave an aggressive forecast for its cloud business.

Meanwhile, Atif Malik, a senior analyst at Citi, cut his price target for Nvidia from $210 to $200, saying Nvidia faces “real competitive risks from Broadcom and other hyperscalers putting money into custom silicon.”

Atif kept his Buy rating, but the cut was enough to trigger warnings. Still, Nvidia shares went up in premarket trading the same day, showing investors are betting on near-term strength, even as the long-term outlook grows cloudy.

Citi now sees XPU sales growing 53% by 2026, while traditional AI GPU sales are only expected to rise 34% in the same timeframe.

Right now, Nvidia holds about 90% of the AI processor market, but if this custom-chip trend continues, that number is on the line.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011632+61.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486-8.72%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06145-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.49+1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code