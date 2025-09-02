Turning Stocks and Bonds Into Tokens

Blockchain

The European Union is preparing to unveil proposals for its Savings and Investment Union (SIU) in December, and tokenized assets are expected to be at the heart of the initiative.

The program, designed to connect fragmented national markets into a single European capital market, could mark the bloc’s most ambitious use of blockchain to date.

Peter Kerstens, a senior adviser at the European Commission and one of the key architects of MiCA, said the priority now isn’t drafting a “MiCA 2.0” but advancing the tokenization of financial instruments such as equities, bonds, and derivatives.

He argued that blockchain technology could deliver the efficiency and cross-border integration needed to turn 27 small markets into one powerful financial hub.

The EU already has a DLT Pilot Regime in place, introduced in 2023 to test distributed ledger technology in securities trading.

Kerstens confirmed that this framework will be upgraded to meet the growing demand from banks and asset managers, many of whom have shifted from skepticism to active interest in tokenized markets over the past five years.

His views echo those of ESMA’s Natasha Cazenave, who recently described tokenization as a transformational force for capital markets rather than a simple tech upgrade. Both regulators see real-world asset tokenization as the key to Europe’s next financial chapter — one where blockchain is used not on the margins, but at the core of how markets function.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article