Twenty One Pilots Return With Both A Comeback Single And A New Smash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:18
Threshold
T$0.0159-3.46%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.2019+19.54%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4396-4.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018-0.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

“The Contract” by Twenty One Pilots rebounds onto three Billboard charts while slipping slightly on two radio lists, as “Drum Show” debuts on multiple rosters. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph attend the 2024 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

On September 12, Twenty One Pilots will release a new album titled Breach. The duo’s upcoming eighth full-length has so far pushed just two songs as singles, and this week, both of them land on the Billboard charts as the newer of the two debuts. At the same time that a new tune arrives, “The Contract,” which the Grammy-winning act dropped earlier this summer, surges in popularity and becomes a hit on multiple lists once more.

“The Contract” Returns to the Billboard Charts

“The Contract” appears on five Billboard charts at the moment, and it reappears on three of them. The first single taken from Breach reenters both the Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs lists at No. 25, settling in last place on those two genre-specific rosters. The tune can also be located once again on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs list, where it breaks back in at No. 31.

“The Contract” Also Falls on Several Radio Tallies

The same Breach single doesn’t need to bounce back onto two radio tallies, though it does decline, even as the cut makes its way back to three consumption-based rankings. “The Contract” falls from No. 3 to No. 5 on the Alternative Airplay chart, while simultaneously declining from No. 13 to No. 17 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay roster.

Twenty One Pilots Added Another No. 1

“The Contract” never reached the top 10 on any of the charts it returns to this week, though it did come close. Twenty One Pilots stalled just outside that region on all three lists, but the single did break into the uppermost area on both airplay rosters. The band scored another leader on the Alternative Airplay ranking with “The Contract,” while the cut only climbed to No. 8 on the more all-encompassing Rock & Alternative Airplay list.

“Drum Show” Debuts on Multiple Charts

As “The Contract” both returns and falls, new single “Drum Show” gets off to a strong start. The cut joins “The Contract” on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs tallies, opening inside the top 20 on all but the first list, where it barely misses out on that region.

The tune is also a top 10 bestseller on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales rankings, where Twenty One Pilots have now collected nearly two dozen smashes throughout the years.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/29/twenty-one-pilots-return-with-both-a-comeback-single-and-a-new-smash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
Particl
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.