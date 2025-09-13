Twenty One Pilots Score An Instant Bestseller With New Full-Length

Twenty One Pilots’ Breach debuts at No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Top Albums chart, topping new releases from Ed Sheeran, Jade, and Phil Wickham. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: Musicians Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015 at The Forum on December 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio) getty

At the beginning of this new tracking week, one album stands out as the most exciting for American listeners. Breach by Twenty One Pilots is the top-selling just-released full-length in the United States, and it beats a handful of other projects from well-known musical acts.

Twenty One Pilots Launches Breach at No. 1

Breach lands at No. 1 immediately on the iTunes Top Albums chart, the list of bestselling full-lengths and EPs on that platform. It replaces the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack in first place.

Twenty One Pilots Beat Ed Sheeran and Jade

Twenty One Pilots claim one of six debuts inside the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums ranking. The band comes in ahead of new projects from Ed Sheeran, Phil Wickham, and Jade — formerly of the band Little Mix — among others.

Clancy

Breach marks the eighth full-length from Twenty One Pilots. The band last delivered Clancy in spring 2024, so it’s only been a little more than a year since the group shared a project with fans.

Singles From Breach Soar

Twenty One Pilots promoted Breach with two singles. First came “The Contract” in mid-June, while “Drum Show” arrived almost a month ago. Both have become wins on the Billboard rock rankings, but so far, not on the Hot 100 chart.

“The Contract” and “Drum Show” on iTunes

Just two tracks from Breach appear on the iTunes Top Songs chart at the moment. Both “The Contract” and “Drum Show” rise dramatically, with the former improving by more than 100 spaces, while the latter lifts several dozen rungs at once.

Coincidentally, “The Contract” and “Drum Show” sit side by side at Nos. 53 and 54, respectively. As Friday progresses and more Americans wake up to the fact that there’s a new Twenty One Pilots full-length available, individual tracks from the set may become bestsellers in their own right, in addition to serving the larger set.