Twice Manages A Historic Performance With A Pair Of Smashes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:56
Twice manages a rare feat among K-pop acts as both “Strategy” and “Takedown” appear inside the top 40 on the U.K.’s Official Singles chart simultaneously. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: The girl group TWICE attends the 6th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on February 22, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

WireImage

Before KPop Demon Hunters, Twice had only scored one chart hit on the main songs ranking in the United Kingdom. It’s still relatively uncommon for K-pop groups to reach the competitive tally, and Twice made history several years back when the band earned its first smash.

Thanks to Netflix’s massively popular animated musical film, Twice tripled its total number of hit songs. The group reaches higher and higher peaks with a pair of wins at the same time, which is exceedingly rare for any South Korean musical act in the U.K.

Twice’s Pair of Top 40 Smashes

On the current edition of the Official Singles chart, which ranks the most consumed songs in the U.K., Twice scores a pair of top 40 hits. That’s a historic showing for a South Korean musical troupe, and Twice is now one of an extremely small number of artists from that part of the world to rack up more than one top 40 appearance on the list.

“Takedown” and “Strategy”

“Takedown” is Twice’s biggest hit ever, and this week it lifts from No. 35 to No. 31. That position now stands as the girl group’s all-time best showing.

“Strategy” isn’t far behind, as this frame, that cut becomes a top 40 win for the first time. The tune ascends from No. 45 to No. 35, gaining 10 spaces in just a few days.

A Month on the Charts

Both “Takedown” and “Strategy” have spent four weeks on the Official Singles chart, and ever since they debuted in early August, they’ve climbed to new heights each frame. “Takedown” opened higher, at No. 63, while “Strategy” kicked off its time at No. 85.

“Takedown” Vs. “Strategy”

Between the two, “Takedown” is easily the bigger hit, and not just because it lands four spaces above “Strategy” on the Official Singles chart. “Takedown” can also be found on three other tallies: the Official Singles Downloads, Official Singles Sales, and Official Singles Streaming charts. The Twice smash rises to new peaks on all of those rankings.

In contrast, “Strategy” can only be located on the Official Singles roster — although as Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters becomes more and more popular, that could change.

Twice Made History with “The Feels”

Back in October 2021, Twice broke barriers with “The Feels” when that single debuted at No. 80 on the Official Singles chart. Though it only spent one frame in one of the lowest positions on the 100-spot roster, it was still a notable win, not just for the group itself, but for all K-pop acts.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/28/twice-manages-a-historic-performance-with-a-pair-of-smashes/

