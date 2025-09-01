Two Altcoins Under $1 To Lead the Next Market Rotation

Bitcoin dominance is weakening, opening space for capital to flow into altcoins.

Ethereum’s ETH/BTC ratio recovery could signal the start of a broader rotation.

Cronos (CRO) surged 110% on major partnership news, breaking key resistance levels.

After months of Bitcoin leading the charge, the market is showing clear signs of a shift. Bitcoin dominance is starting to fade and the ETH/BTC ratio is recovering, a classic setup that historically signals the start of a major capital rotation into altcoins.

Bitcoin dominance has begun to ease, often a sign that capital is moving into other assets. The last time a similar setup appeared was in 2021, ahead of a major rally in alternative tokens.

Second factor is the ETH/BTC ratio, which is showing early signs of recovery. If this continues, Ethereum could lead the next phase of the cycle, followed by broader participation across altcoins.

Here are two altcoins under $1 that could be poised for big moves in the coming months.

Altcoin 1: Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, has been trading under $0.20 for nearly two years. But in late August, CRO broke out sharply, jumping over 110% in just three days. The surge came after news of a strategic partnership between Crypto.com and Trump Media, a deal that positioned CRO at the center of a high-profile digital asset treasury initiative.

If CRO can maintain momentum above the key $0.30–$0.40 resistance zone, analysts believe it could become one of the standout performers of Q4 2025.

Altcoin 2: Solidus AI Tech (AITECH)

Artificial intelligence has been one of the most trending narratives in crypto, and Solidus AI Tech (AITECH) is emerging as an important player. AITECH recently became a member of Circle’s USDC Alliance program. Circle itself is working on the future of digital money, with partnerships across major players like Robinhood, BlackRock, Worldpay, and Mastercard.

The project ranks 1 in security among Web3 AI projects on the BNB chain and has built a massive community of over 540,000 followers. The token’s deflationary burn model, staking rewards, and growing partnerships (including joining Circle’s USDC Alliance) make it a project with real-world use cases.

While projects like Artificial Super Intelligence and Render sit at multi-billion-dollar valuations, AITECH’s market cap is still around $53 million. It has already traded as high as $0.49, but currently sits near $0.03, meaning there is room for more growth if adoption continues.