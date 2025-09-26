Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency.  Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency.  Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]

Two brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family at gunpoint and stole $8 million in cryptocurrency

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 11:50

Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency. 

Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state.

Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint

Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, and Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24. The brothers are from Waller, Texas. Officials said they traveled to Minnesota and carried out the crime.

The brothers confronted the father of a family outside his home in Grant, Minnesota. He was taking out the trash when the criminals appeared with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun. They zip-tied his hands and forced him back inside.

Inside the home, the suspects woke the man’s wife and adult son. Both were tied up and held at gunpoint. Prosecutors say that Raymond kept watch over them while Isiah focused on transferring cryptocurrency from the father’s accounts.

Investigators say the brothers demanded access to digital wallets and forced large transfers into their own accounts. They also made repeated phone calls to an unidentified third person who appeared to guide the operation. The victim told them more funds were stored on a hardware wallet at a family cabin nearly three hours away.

Isiah then drove the father to the cabin while carrying the shotgun. There, the victim was forced to move the remaining funds. During this time, Raymond stayed in the family home, holding the wife and son hostage with the rifle. Prosecutors estimate the suspects stole a total of $8 million in cryptocurrency.

A criminal flees after seeing the policemen 

After hours, the son managed to call 911 when Raymond stepped outside the house. The police arrived within minutes, and they found the wife and son restrained inside the house. They saw Raymond fleeing out the back door.

The police found a suitcase hidden in a tree line after searching the area. They found a disassembled AR-15 rifle, ammunition, clothes, and drinks.

At the same time, Isiah was driving back with the father. Several emergency vehicles passed them on the road unknowingly. Isiah later abandoned the shotgun near a middle school parking lot. The situation forced the school to cancel its homecoming football game for safety.

Authorities connected the brothers to the crime using receipts and surveillance. A Wendy’s receipt from the suitcase showed that Isiah had rented a car in Houston days earlier. Surveillance footage confirmed Raymond had rented a Motel 6 room in Roseville, Minnesota, before the attack.

The car used in the kidnapping was later tracked on traffic cameras. It was seen in Oklahoma before returning to Texas a day later.

Authorities arrest the brothers

Law enforcement arrested the brothers in Waller, Texas. Officials say Isiah confessed after being taken into custody. He admitted that he and his brother traveled to Minnesota, tied up the family, and forced the crypto transfers.

County prosecutors filed state charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated robbery, and burglary. Moreover, federal prosecutors filed additional kidnapping charges. Both brothers are awaiting their first federal court appearance, and prosecutors will seek detention until trial.

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still trying to identify the third person who allegedly guided the transfers by phone.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.11946-8.58%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004005--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007629-3.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00515-6.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7701-2.76%
Solana
SOL$196.78-3.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.05-3.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.