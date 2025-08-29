Two Key Clients Now Control Larger Share of Nvidia Sales

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 20:53
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07474-5.85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197-8.76%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00096+41.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00749+5.64%

TLDRs;

  • Nvidia reports 39% of Q2 revenue came from just two key customers, up from 25% a year earlier.
  • Both customers are “direct buyers,” purchasing Nvidia chips for resale, creating additional risk in end-user demand visibility.
  • Data center sales now make up 88% of Nvidia’s revenue, fueled by demand from cloud providers and AI growth.
  • Analysts warn that high customer concentration exposes Nvidia to vulnerability if major buyers shift orders or suppliers.

Nvidia, the world’s leading chipmaker in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, revealed in a recent financial filing that two major clients now account for a significant 39% of its quarterly revenue.

The disclosure underscores both the strength of demand for its chips and the growing reliance on a narrow set of customers, raising questions about long-term risk exposure.

According to the filing, “Customer A” contributed 23% of Nvidia’s revenue during the July quarter, while “Customer B” represented 16%. A year ago, those same customers made up 14% and 11% of sales respectively.

Direct customers drive the surge

Nvidia did not disclose the names of these customers but clarified that they are “direct customers,” meaning companies that buy chips in bulk to manufacture systems or circuit boards for resale. These entities are often original design manufacturers (ODMs) or major distributors rather than end users themselves.

The filing also noted that two indirect buyers, who acquire Nvidia products through these large intermediaries, each represented more than 10% of total sales.

This points to an even broader dependence on a small ecosystem of buyers who ultimately funnel Nvidia’s chips to cloud providers, enterprises, and foreign governments eager to build AI infrastructure.

AI boom reshapes revenue profile

The data center division has become Nvidia’s financial engine, generating 88% of total revenue in the July quarter. Within that segment, large cloud providers alone accounted for about half of sales, reflecting surging demand for AI computing power.

Chief Executive Jensen Huang emphasized that the global race to build AI infrastructure continues to fuel growth. Cloud platforms, “neoclouds,” and sovereign buyers are competing to secure Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential for training and deploying advanced AI models.

However, while the AI boom has positioned Nvidia as one of the most valuable companies in the world, the filing makes clear that its growth is being powered disproportionately by a handful of customers.

Dependence highlights systemic risks

Analysts note that this level of customer concentration places Nvidia in what acquisition experts often describe as a “high-risk” category.

Companies deriving between 30% and 50% of revenue from a small number of buyers may face significant challenges if any of those customers reduce orders, delay purchases, or shift to a competitor.

The risk is amplified in Nvidia’s case because its biggest buyers are not the ultimate end-users but resellers and system builders. This means Nvidia has limited visibility or control over final market demand. If those intermediaries face slowdowns in their downstream customers, Nvidia could feel the effects indirectly but quickly.

A broader trend in market consolidation

Data shows that the top four firms’ average revenue share across multiple U.S. sectors climbed from 24% in 1997 to 33% by 2012. In retail, the top 20 players expanded their dominance from under 30% in the early 1980s to over 50% three decades later.

In this context, Nvidia’s reliance on just two clients is not unique but part of a structural shift toward fewer, larger players dominating both supply and demand chains. While this can create efficiencies and accelerate innovation, it also amplifies systemic risks, where the actions of a few companies can ripple across entire industries.

The post Two Key Clients Now Control Larger Share of Nvidia Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
Particl
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.