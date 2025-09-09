Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong

By: Coindoo
2025/09/09 00:01
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002311+7.38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06513-0.91%

Banner magacoin finance

Two banking giants – HSBC and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) – are reportedly preparing license applications under the city’s new framework, which came into force in August.

Hong Kong’s Big Bet on Stablecoins

The new rules give the Hong Kong Monetary Authority sweeping control over who can issue fiat-pegged digital assets. Only licensed entities can promote or distribute such products to retail investors, and officials have warned that approvals will be scarce at first. Analysts believe Standard Chartered and ICBC are likely to secure early approvals, setting the tone for how the regime takes shape.

A Market Flooded With Applicants

Interest has been intense: by the end of August, nearly 80 companies had expressed intent to apply. Yet many of those firms were caught off guard by the strict capital, custody, and compliance standards, with some suffering double-digit valuation drops when the rules were announced. Regulators described the correction as a sign of serious vetting rather than market weakness.

READ MORE:

Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase

Stablecoins are only the starting point. In parallel, the Securities and Futures Commission has rolled out new guidance on digital asset custody, banning smart contract-based cold storage and mandating stronger security practices. Taken together, the measures mark Hong Kong’s attempt to establish itself as a global standard-setter rather than a regulatory outlier.

Global Banks Step In

For HSBC and ICBC, entering this market could strengthen their positions in Asia’s financial capital while signaling institutional confidence in the sector. Their presence would also give the regime immediate legitimacy – a stark contrast to smaller crypto-native issuers who may struggle to clear the high bar of entry.

Whether these applications are approved or not, Hong Kong’s strategy is clear: it wants to pull stablecoins out of the gray zone, bring them under bank-grade supervision, and cement its role as the bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset economy.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.319+17.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-2.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014155-0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.00759+0.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?