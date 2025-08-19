Two Prime and Figment partner to provide institutional users with staking services for over 40 crypto assets including ETH and HYPE

PANews reported on August 19 that investment advisory firm Two Prime announced a strategic partnership with Figment, aiming to provide institutional clients with staking reward opportunities for Bitcoin and more than 40 digital asset protocols.

Two Prime clients can access staking services for protocols including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche through the Figment platform, while Figment clients can leverage Two Prime's customized Bitcoin yield strategies. The two companies are committed to providing transparent and secure solutions to support institutional demand for yield generation in digital assets.