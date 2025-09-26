A study led by a Meta whistleblower shows that children and teenagers are still at risk from online harmful content on Instagram despite introducing safety tools. Meta rolled out some safety tools on Instagram to safeguard the young users from harmful content, but these have been dubbed “woefully ineffective” as most of them were found […]A study led by a Meta whistleblower shows that children and teenagers are still at risk from online harmful content on Instagram despite introducing safety tools. Meta rolled out some safety tools on Instagram to safeguard the young users from harmful content, but these have been dubbed “woefully ineffective” as most of them were found […]

Two-thirds of the new tools on Instagram do not work as was anticipated

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 00:05
Notcoin
NOT$0.001507-8.77%
Metarace
META$0.00000000000000032-79.22%

A study led by a Meta whistleblower shows that children and teenagers are still at risk from online harmful content on Instagram despite introducing safety tools.

Meta rolled out some safety tools on Instagram to safeguard the young users from harmful content, but these have been dubbed “woefully ineffective” as most of them were found not useful.

Two-thirds of the new tools on Instagram do not work as was anticipated

A comprehensive review, which was led by Arturo Béjar, a former senior engineer at Meta, who testified against the social media giant before US Congress, New York University, Northeastern University Academics, the UK’s Molly Rose Foundation, and other groups, showed that 64% of the new safety tools on the platform were ineffective.

The social media giant, which operates other social network platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, introduced mandatory teen accounts on Instagram in September last year. This followed increased regulatory and media pressure to tackle online harm in the US and the UK. In April this year, Meta also introduced teen accounts on Facebook and Messenger, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

However, these have proven to be ineffective, according to Béjar. The ex-staffer revealed that while Meta “consistently makes promises” about how this initiative protects children from “sensitive or harmful interactions” in addition to giving control over use, these same tools are mostly “ineffective, unmaintained, quietly changed or removed.”

Béjar goes on to accuse Meta of negligence and implementing choices that bring inappropriate content to the platform, therefore exposing children and teenagers to online harm.

“Kids, including many under 13, are not safe on Instagram. This is not about bad content on the internet; it’s about careless product design. Meta’s conscious product design and implementation choices are selecting, promoting, and bringing inappropriate content, contact, and compulsive use to children every day,” added Béjar.

Meta rejects results of the review

According to a report by the Guardian, the research looked at “test accounts” that mimicked the behaviour of a teenager, a parent, and a malicious adult, which it used to assess 47 safety tools in March and June this year.

The researchers used a green, yellow, and red rating system, and found that 30 tools were in the red category, which means they can easily be circumvented or evaded with less than three minutes of effort, or had to be discontinued, according to the Guardian.

Only eight got the green rating. Findings from the tests also showed that adults were easily able to message teenagers who do not follow them, although this shouldn’t be the case, as they are supposedly blocked in teen accounts. The report, however, notes that Meta fixed this after the test period.

It also remains the case that children and teenagers can still initiate conversations with adults on Reels, and that it is difficult to report offensive messages.

The research also noted “hidden words” feature failed to block offensive language as claimed, and researchers were able to send “you are a whore and you should kill yourself” without any prompts to reconsider, or filter or warnings to the recipient.

According to the Guardian, Meta has revealed that the feature only applies to unknown accounts, not followers that users can block. The company also accused the report of misrepresenting its efforts to empower parents and protect teens.

“Parents also have robust tools at their fingertips, from limiting usage to monitoring interactions,” added the spokesperson.

However, the report is also asking the regulator, Ofcom, to become “bolder and more assertive” in enforcing its regulatory scheme.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000116-5.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000045-22.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4076-9.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7616-7.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002163-9.72%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.0000006168-12.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin