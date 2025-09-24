The post Tylenol Maker Kenvue Shares Rebound After Trump Links Drug To Autism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Tylenol-maker Kenvue jumped more than 6% as trading opened Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump linked the use of the drug’s active ingredient during pregnancy to increased risk for autism, despite lacking scientific evidence. Economists saw “limited” risk to the pharmaceutical firm’s stock, despite some expected impact on Tylenol consumption. Getty Images Key Facts Kenvue shares rose about 6.2% to around $18 as trading opened Tuesday, following an earlier rally in premarket while rebounding from a 7.4% drop on Monday as the stock hit a record low of $16.89. Trump on Monday urged Americans to “fight like hell” not to take Tylenol and suggested children should not use the pain reliever, and Kenvue has disputed the claim, arguing, “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that acetaminophen does not cause autism.” Analysts from Citi wrote in a note on Monday a lack of scientific evidence supporting the Trump administration’s link presents a “limited judicial risk,” with “some impact on Tylenol consumption due to negative headlines,” while Susan Anderson, an analyst for Canaccord Genuity, wrote, “The current risk for Tylenol centers around public opinion on the brand.” Keonhee Kim, a Morningstar analyst, wrote earlier this month a proposed link between Kenvue’s medication and autism could pose a “noticeable impact on the firm’s earnings power.” Big Number 23%. That’s the estimated percentage of adults in the U.S.—roughly 52 million people—who consume a medicine with acetaminophen each week, according to the nonprofit Consumer Healthcare Products Association. Key Background Tylenol, owned by Kenvue’s subsidiary McNeil Consumer Healthcare, has been studied in recent years for a possible link with use during pregnancy and autism. A study in 2024 found no risk associated with the drug, after a look into 24 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019 found that… The post Tylenol Maker Kenvue Shares Rebound After Trump Links Drug To Autism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Tylenol-maker Kenvue jumped more than 6% as trading opened Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump linked the use of the drug’s active ingredient during pregnancy to increased risk for autism, despite lacking scientific evidence. Economists saw “limited” risk to the pharmaceutical firm’s stock, despite some expected impact on Tylenol consumption. Getty Images Key Facts Kenvue shares rose about 6.2% to around $18 as trading opened Tuesday, following an earlier rally in premarket while rebounding from a 7.4% drop on Monday as the stock hit a record low of $16.89. Trump on Monday urged Americans to “fight like hell” not to take Tylenol and suggested children should not use the pain reliever, and Kenvue has disputed the claim, arguing, “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that acetaminophen does not cause autism.” Analysts from Citi wrote in a note on Monday a lack of scientific evidence supporting the Trump administration’s link presents a “limited judicial risk,” with “some impact on Tylenol consumption due to negative headlines,” while Susan Anderson, an analyst for Canaccord Genuity, wrote, “The current risk for Tylenol centers around public opinion on the brand.” Keonhee Kim, a Morningstar analyst, wrote earlier this month a proposed link between Kenvue’s medication and autism could pose a “noticeable impact on the firm’s earnings power.” Big Number 23%. That’s the estimated percentage of adults in the U.S.—roughly 52 million people—who consume a medicine with acetaminophen each week, according to the nonprofit Consumer Healthcare Products Association. Key Background Tylenol, owned by Kenvue’s subsidiary McNeil Consumer Healthcare, has been studied in recent years for a possible link with use during pregnancy and autism. A study in 2024 found no risk associated with the drug, after a look into 24 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019 found that…

Tylenol Maker Kenvue Shares Rebound After Trump Links Drug To Autism

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:18
Topline

Shares of Tylenol-maker Kenvue jumped more than 6% as trading opened Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump linked the use of the drug’s active ingredient during pregnancy to increased risk for autism, despite lacking scientific evidence.

Economists saw “limited” risk to the pharmaceutical firm’s stock, despite some expected impact on Tylenol consumption.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Kenvue shares rose about 6.2% to around $18 as trading opened Tuesday, following an earlier rally in premarket while rebounding from a 7.4% drop on Monday as the stock hit a record low of $16.89.

Trump on Monday urged Americans to “fight like hell” not to take Tylenol and suggested children should not use the pain reliever, and Kenvue has disputed the claim, arguing, “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that acetaminophen does not cause autism.”

Analysts from Citi wrote in a note on Monday a lack of scientific evidence supporting the Trump administration’s link presents a “limited judicial risk,” with “some impact on Tylenol consumption due to negative headlines,” while Susan Anderson, an analyst for Canaccord Genuity, wrote, “The current risk for Tylenol centers around public opinion on the brand.”

Keonhee Kim, a Morningstar analyst, wrote earlier this month a proposed link between Kenvue’s medication and autism could pose a “noticeable impact on the firm’s earnings power.”

Big Number

23%. That’s the estimated percentage of adults in the U.S.—roughly 52 million people—who consume a medicine with acetaminophen each week, according to the nonprofit Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

Key Background

Tylenol, owned by Kenvue’s subsidiary McNeil Consumer Healthcare, has been studied in recent years for a possible link with use during pregnancy and autism. A study in 2024 found no risk associated with the drug, after a look into 24 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019 found that acetaminophen was not associated with a risk for “autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists previously said acetaminophen was “one of the only safe pain relievers” for use during pregnancy, citing “no clear evidence” between using the drug and any “trimester and fetal development issues.” A link between the drug and autism comes after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said a “massive testing and research effort” was underway to identify the causes of autism. He previously pushed debunked claims linking the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and childhood autism.

ForbesTrump Ties Tylenol During Pregnancy To Autism: ‘Don’t Take It’By Zachary Folk

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/23/tylenol-maker-kenvue-shares-rebound-after-trump-links-drug-to-autism/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
