Tyler The Creator Charts Another No. 1, Just Weeks After His Latest Leader

Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb returns to the U.K. charts and crowns the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums list for the first time, marking his fourth No. 1 on that list. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tyler, the Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator is in the middle of a huge year. Just weeks after delivering a new album, Don’t Tap the Glass – which itself arrived only months following Chromakopia hit No. 1 and earned him rave reviews – the rapper re-released Cherry Bomb on vinyl to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Fans snapped up the decade-old set in the U.K., and this frame, the project returns across the country’s charts — and in one case, it finally claims a crown.

Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb Reaches No. 1

Cherry Bomb reenters five U.K. tallies this week. The set returns at No. 1 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, and this moment marks its first stint in charge of the genre-focused roster.

Cherry Bomb also finds space on the Official Albums chart, the most important albums tally, at No. 32. On sales-focused lists, the project rebounds to No. 7 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums rankings, and it spins back to No. 5 on the Official Vinyl Albums roster.

Tyler’s set hits new peaks on all but one roster, with the lone exception being the all-genre Official Albums chart, where Cherry Bomb’s peak remains No. 16.

Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb Ends a Long Wait

Cherry Bomb first appeared on the U.K.’s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart in April 2015, when it opened at No. 2. The set matched that position in September 2020. Throughout the past decade, the set has spent just six weeks on the list.

Cherry Bomb hadn’t appeared on the ranking in almost five years. Now it returns from out of nowhere at No. 1 and becomes Tyler’s latest winner.

Tyler, the Creator Adds a Fourth No. 1 Album

As Cherry Bomb crowns the hip-hop list, Tyler collects a fourth No. 1 on the ranking. Cherry Bomb joins Don’t Tap the Glass, Igor, and Chromakopia. Two of those projects hit the top spot in a matter of weeks, as Don’t Tap the Glass debuted at No. 1 about a month ago, and is back on the same roster this frame.

Tyler, the Creator’s Catalog Fills the Hip-Hop Tally

Five Tyler full-lengths appear on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart this week. Cherry Bomb leads at No. 1, Igor holds at No. 2, Call Me If You Get Lost improves to No. 7, and Flower Boy eases to No. 11 after placing at No. 7 last frame. Don’t Tap the Glass returns at No. 39, in second-to-last place.