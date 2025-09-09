Tyler, The Creator’s Album Surges 12,500% In Sales

Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb returns to the Billboard charts after a tenth anniversary vinyl reissue, hitting No. 1 on the rap and R&B/hip-hop albums lists. US Rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka ‘Tyler, the Creator’ performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

A little more than 10 years ago, Tyler, The Creator was emerging as one of the hottest and most creative names in hip-hop. Cherry Bomb helped solidify his status as an inventive figure in the genre, and it earned him impressive placements on several Billboard charts.

A decade later, Tyler re-released Cherry Bomb on a tenth-anniversary vinyl, and the set becomes a bestseller and top performer in the United States once more, re-entering multiple Billboard rankings as fans purchased thousands of copies of the title altogether.

Anniversary Edition Sales Explosion

After Tyler dropped the anniversary edition of Cherry Bomb, sales exploded in the past tracking period. Luminate reports that the decade-old set sold 50,500 copies throughout America in the most recent week. The frame before, the hip-hop project only sold 400 copies. In just one week, Cherry Bomb experienced a sales growth of 12,500%.

Tyler, the Creator is Back at No. 1

That sales spike brings Cherry Bomb to the top spot on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Cherry Bomb now has two weeks at No. 1 on the two genre-specific rankings, as it debuted in the top spot in May 2015.

Multiple Top 10 Reentries

The same full-length also reappears inside the top 10 on three other tallies, as it returns at No. 3 on the Vinyl Albums list, No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart, and No. 6 on the Billboard 200, thanks to 51,750 equivalent units — almost all of which were pure purchases.

A New High on Vinyl Albums

Cherry Bomb reaches a new peak on just one tally. Tyler’s set has never climbed as high as No. 3 on the Vinyl Albums list, and the fan-favorite reaches its new best showing in only the second week the full-length has spent on the list. On every other chart, except the Billboard 200, it returns to its all-time peak.