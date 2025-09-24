The post Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines. Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time. The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day. As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon. Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing. Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city. What To Watch For According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually. Big Number 165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year. How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel? According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so… The post Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines. Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time. The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day. As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon. Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing. Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city. What To Watch For According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually. Big Number 165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year. How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel? According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so…

Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:57
NEAR
NEAR$3.067+0.52%
1
1$0.013305-13.46%
Humanity
H$0.05336+8.23%
MemeCore
M$2.42883-3.34%
Waves
WAVES$1.0206+0.87%

Topline

Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines.

Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time.

The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day.

As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing.

Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city.

What To Watch For

According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually.

Big Number

165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year.

How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel?

According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so far on Wednesday, along with 102 flight which were set to arrive at the airport. Hong Kong International Airport, one of Asia’s busiest, suspended all flights for 36 hours on Tuesday evening. After the storm moved past Hong Kong, authorities announced that flights from the airport will resume after midnight. The city’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced it will begin a phased resumption of its operations early on Thursday morning. FlightAware shows around 240 flights in and out of Hong Kong have been canceled so far on Wednesday.

Furniture damaged by floodwater at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The typhoon caused heavy rains and fallen trees across Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A man walks past a damaged car, swept away by floodwaters, in Hualien following the bursting of a barrier lake during the passing of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

AFP via Getty Images

At least 15 people were killed by flooding in Taiwan.

AFP via Getty Images

Experts described the lake barrier burst in Taiwan as a “tsunami from the mountains.”

AFP via Getty Images

Chinese authorities evacuated around 1.9 million people from the Guangdong Province.

Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/24/around-2-million-evacuated-as-powerful-typhoon-ragasa-hits-china-after-killing-15-in-taiwan-photos/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000313-6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532-0.31%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003085-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Share
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24954+2.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004985+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Share
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced