U.S. federal agencies will soon get official access to Meta Platforms’ Llama artificial intelligence system. The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages federal purchasing, plans to place Llama on its list of approved AI tools. This means that agencies will be able to try the tool under a government safety umbrella, according to procurement lead […]U.S. federal agencies will soon get official access to Meta Platforms’ Llama artificial intelligence system. The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages federal purchasing, plans to place Llama on its list of approved AI tools. This means that agencies will be able to try the tool under a government safety umbrella, according to procurement lead […]

U.S. agencies to get approved access to Meta’s free AI model Llama

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 05:30
Union
U$0,011152-8,84%
GET
GET$0,006416+0,70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1258-9,03%
SOON
SOON$0,338-4,81%
Metarace
META$0,0000000000000045-7,21%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00012885+5,29%

U.S. federal agencies will soon get official access to Meta Platforms’ Llama artificial intelligence system.

The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages federal purchasing, plans to place Llama on its list of approved AI tools. This means that agencies will be able to try the tool under a government safety umbrella, according to procurement lead Josh Gruenbaum.

Gruenbaum said GSA’s decision clears agencies to test Llama, which Meta offers free of charge, with confidence that it satisfies federal security and legal rules. Llama is a large language model that can handle many kinds of data, including text, video, images, and audio.

The green light for Llama follows a broader push by GSA to pre-approve competing systems. In recent months, the agency also validated AI offerings from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. As part of those arrangements, the companies agreed to meet federal security requirements and to sell their paid products at sharp discounts, the agency has said.

Asked whether the price cuts were aimed at winning favor with President Donald Trump, Gruenbaum rejected that view. “It’s not about currying favor,” he said. “It’s about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be.” He said the emphasis is on responsible adoption so that agencies can focus on practical outcomes rather than procurement hurdles.

Expected uses span routine but time-consuming tasks. These include speeding up contract reviews, scanning large documents, and troubleshooting IT issues.

Unlike a traditional contract, this setup did not require a full procurement. Instead, GSA ran a verification process to check that the models meet federal standards. That approach aims to guarantee secure, consistent, and scalable access across agencies, avoiding duplicate efforts and easing the path from pilot to broader use if results prove strong.

Another piece of the arrangement centers on data control. Under the partnership, agencies keep complete ownership of their information while they build tools tailored to their missions. The framework is also meant to lower costs, both through the negotiated pricing and by reusing the same vetted access patterns rather than rebuilding them agency by agency.

Meta remains in the focus of investors

Meta shares are up 33% for the year, topping the Nasdaq 100’s gain of a little over 17%, as investors weigh the company’s heavy spending on AI and the metaverse. Analysts also parsed product reveals from last week’s Connect 2025 event, where Meta unveiled two hardware offerings tied to its broader AI push.

The lineup included the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard, a device pitched for athletes, and the $799 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses with built-in augmented-reality features. Investor Gene Munster called the Ray-Ban model the “best bang for the buck,” and several analysts voiced optimism even as they cautioned that early adoption can be uneven for new categories.

Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post said hands-on testing of the Display glasses and the companion Neural Band left him with a positive impression. He described the devices as functional, lightweight, and intuitive. He added that the glasses’ audio-visual performance and on-device AI strengthen his view that AR eyewear could become the key personal device of the AI era.

JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth argued that Meta’s strength in digital ads gives it room to invest in long-term efforts like AI and the metaverse. He still models Reality Labs operating losses at about $19 billion in 2025 and $21 billion in 2026, and forecasts $71 billion in capital spending next year.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0,009781+8,06%
MemeCore
M$2,57848+8,07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112 437,71-1,84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0,01539-5,17%
Union
U$0,011166-7,69%
XRP
XRP$2,8412-2,67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01198-6,91%
DOGE
DOGE$0,24031-3,77%
BLEND
BLEND$0,0003278-1,17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle