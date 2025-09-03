U.S. Bancorp Resumes Crypto Custody, Adds Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin
Key Points:
  • U.S. Bancorp resumes cryptocurrency custody services, adds Bitcoin ETF.
  • Enhancement driven by regulatory shifts and partnerships.
  • Market anticipates potential $5.2 billion custody revenue.

U.S. Bancorp has resumed cryptocurrency custody services for institutional clients while adding Bitcoin ETF offerings, as reported by PANews on September 3, enhancing its digital asset portfolio.

This move reflects ongoing regulatory adjustments, providing essential momentum to institutional cryptocurrency adoption, with potential $5.20 billion revenue gains from custody services by 2025.

U.S. Bancorp has officially relaunched its cryptocurrency custody services for institutional investors, accompanied by the introduction of a Bitcoin ETF. The bank’s president, Gunjan Kedia, remarked, “Collaborating with providers like NYDIG, we aim to deliver robust, compliant and secure crypto custody solutions for institutional clients.” This initiative follows a period of limited crypto engagement due to regulatory constraints.

As regulatory conditions evolve, U.S. Bancorp’s recent adjustments signify a shift towards incorporating digital assets into traditional finance. The re-entry points to broader acceptance and potential regulatory compliance, suggesting a significant impact on market dynamics.

Industry reactions reveal optimism about this development’s potential return on investment. With the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC supporting crypto custody under stringent guidelines, it’s anticipated that institutional confidence will rise, possibly earning U.S. Bancorp around $5.2 billion in custody revenue by 2025.

Regulatory Shifts Spur U.S. Bancorp’s Crypto Revival

Did you know? U.S. Bancorp’s move into crypto custody follows the rescission of SAB 121 in January 2025, which aligns with a broader industry trend towards regulated crypto asset management.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,577.16 with a market cap of 2.22 trillion dollars, holding a 57.74% market dominance. Its 24-hour trading volume reached 71.54 billion dollars, showing a 1.89% price increase. BTC’s circulating supply is 19,915,362, as recorded on September 3, 2025, by CoinMarketCap.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:10 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that U.S. Bancorp’s custody resumption may bolster confidence among institutional investors, potentially leading to increased market activity. Regulatory compliance and efficient infrastructure could steer more banks to adopt similar strategies, reinforcing the crypto market’s stability and growth.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/usbancorp-crypto-custody-bitcoin-etf/

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
