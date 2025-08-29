U.S. Commerce Department Vows to Make America ‘Blockchain Capital’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:55
The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday that the United States is “cementing our role as the blockchain capital of the world,” underscoring the Biden administration’s effort to expand the technology’s domestic footprint. Secretary Lutnik delivered the remark as the department outlined plans to deepen public- and private-sector collaboration on distributed-ledger projects.

While no additional policy details were disclosed, the statement marks one of the strongest endorsements of blockchain from a U.S. cabinet agency, hinting at potential regulatory clarity and investment incentives intended to keep development and talent onshore.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/u-s-commerce-department-vows-to-make-america-blockchain-capital-e8446f2d

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/u-s-commerce-department-vows-to-make-america-blockchain-capital-e8446f2d
