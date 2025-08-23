News

The Appeals Court approved the joint dismissal, officially ending the XRP lawsuit.

Ripple will pay the SEC $125 million in penalties, closing all pending matters.

XRP surged over 8%, trading around $3.10 following the ruling.

The decade-long legal battle between Ripple and the SEC has finally come to a close after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted their mutual application to drop both parties’ appeals. The ruling finally concludes the almost five-year case, with no additional filings needed. After the announcement, XRP pumped 8% and traded at about $3.10.

Defense lawyer James Filan on X confirmed that the Second Circuit approved the dismissal, which Ripple and the SEC had previously filed. This formally closes the case, as both the regulator and Ripple abandoned their respective appeals.

Earlier, the case was technically still pending since court approval was required for the dismissal. Last week, the SEC submitted a status report indicating the stipulation was pending. Today, with the approval secured, Ripple will proceed with addressing the financial penalty imposed by Judge Analisa Torres.

Ripple will pay the SEC $125 million for violating the securities laws, though the company and regulator had previously settled on a lower figure of $50 million. Judge Torres would not approve that reduction during the trial, though.

With the lawsuit no longer an issue, Ripple can move forward with its business, as XRP investors greeted the clarity with a strong price run-up.