U.S. CPI Rises to 2.9%, Meeting Expectations

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the latest period rose to 2.9%, in line with market expectations of 2.9% and up from the previous reading of 2.7%. This indicates a modest acceleration in consumer inflation, reflecting steady price increases across goods and services. Analysts see the result as a signal that inflation pressures remain moderate, providing the Federal Reserve with data to guide future interest rate decisions while balancing economic growth and price stability.
