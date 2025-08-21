U.S. Crypto Reserve Grows as Authorities Seize More Ethereum From 2021 Hack

While the reserve mainly consists of Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins seized in enforcement actions, blockchain trackers reported that U.S. officials have just received an additional $332,000 in ETH from Coinbase. The transfer is linked to assets recovered from the 2021 Uranium Finance hack, in which attackers siphoned off millions.

Authorities confirmed earlier this year that $31 million tied to the exploit had been recovered, with the latest batch of ETH representing part of the ongoing clawback process. Coinbase facilitated the transfer of 76.56 ETH into the U.S. government’s address.

The government wallet now holds around 1,358 ETH—valued at nearly $5.8 million—alongside other altcoins, lifting its total balance to about $34.7 million.

Analysts note that while the amount of ETH involved in this week’s recovery is relatively small, the continued asset seizures highlight the government’s determination to fold seized tokens into the broader reserve. Trump’s order had already confirmed that Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano would make up the official holdings.

With federal wallets steadily filling, attention now turns to how these seized assets will ultimately be managed and whether they could play a role in Washington’s wider crypto policy.

