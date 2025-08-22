U.S.–EU Trade Framework Revealed—Here’s What To Expect From Trump’s Tariffs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 00:32
U
U$0.0141-25.78%
PepeFork
PORK$0.00000004712-7.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461-4.31%
Capverse
CAP$0.06574+3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021827-2.42%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12185-3.66%

Topline

The framework of a trade deal reached between the U.S. and European Union were detailed in a joint statement Thursday, as both sides agreed on lower levies for several goods while the Trump administration imposed conditions before some rates were cut.

A trade deal was reached between the Trump administration and European Union officials last month, just ahead of Trump’s imposed deadline.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The U.S. agreed to lower a blanket tariff on European imports from 30% to 15%, and the EU agreed to purchasing $750 billion of American energy, a “substantially” increased deal to acquire U.S. military and defense equipment and a further $600 billion investment in the U.S. through 2028, according to a joint statement.

The EU pledged to eliminate tariffs on U.S. industrial goods and provide “preferential market access” to American seafood and agricultural products, including tree nuts, some dairy products, fresh and processed fruits, vegetables and other foods, planting seeds, soybean oil, pork and bison meat.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement the deal provides “predictability” for European companies and consumers and “strengthens transatlantic relations.”

What European Goods Face Lower Tariffs?

European imports will now face a blanket 15% tariff, while “Most Favored Nation” rates of below 15% will be imposed on aircraft and aircraft parts, generic pharmaceuticals, including their ingredients and “chemical precursors,” and unavailable natural resources, like cork. The U.S. also reiterated a commitment to cap tariffs on semiconductors and lumber at 15%, after President Donald Trump announced earlier this month a 100% tariff on all semiconductor imports. Trump previously threatened 250% tariffs on pharmaceuticals while accusing firms of gouging American consumers with high drug prices, and said after a trade deal was reached with the EU that pharmaceuticals were “unrelated” to agreed terms.

Will European Cars And Car Parts Have Lower Tariffs?

The U.S. will lower 27.5% tariffs on European auto imports to 15% as soon as the EU enacts legislation that would cut several levies on U.S. industrial goods, according to the statement. A senior Trump administration official told reporters the legislation could be enacted within weeks.

What To Watch For

The U.S. and EU plan to “consider” discounted rates on steel, aluminum and derivative products under a quota system, according to the statement. Details about a possible quota system were not specified. Trump, who raised tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50% in June, previously said the levies were a “worldwide thing” that would be “staying the way it is.” Other sectors may be included in future trade talks, including wine, spirits and medical devices, the statement said.

Crucial Quote

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade commissioner, told reporters Thursday the trade deal was “the most favorable” reached between the U.S. and any of its trade partners. “But this is not the end,” Sefcovic said, adding, “This is the beginning. This framework is the first step, one that can grow over time to cover more sectors, improve market access and strengthen our economic ties further.”

Key Background

European and Trump administration officials agreed to a trade deal in late July, just days before a self-imposed deadline by Trump for U.S. trade partners. Trump and von der Leyen said at the time a 15% tariff on European imports would be applied “across the board,” though some sectors—including pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminum and semiconductors—were initially excluded. Trump suggested the trade deal would allow American vehicles and American agriculture to enter the European market, saying European citizens would enjoy “diversification.” Some German and French officials criticized the deal, arguing the framework appealed to Trump’s demands. French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said it was a “dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to assert their values and defend their interests, resolves to submissions.” Alice Weidel, head of Germany’s far-right AfD Party, wrote, “The EU has been brutally taken advantage of!” Weidel claimed an agreement for the EU to acquire U.S. military gear and energy is “not an agreement, but a slap in the face for European consumers and producers!”

Further Reading

ForbesU.S. And EU Agree On Trade Deal Setting Tariffs At 15%—Stock Futures RiseBy Zachary FolkForbesTrump Says U.S. Will Charge 100% Tariffs On Imported Chips And SemiconductorsBy Antonio Pequeño IV

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/21/us-and-eu-reveal-trade-deal-details-heres-how-tariffs-will-affect-cars-drugs-and-other-goods/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003509-3.09%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,582.69-0.89%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003509-3.09%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.0385-10.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Share
Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin token TON up on Verb Technology news
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01347-4.05%
TONCOIN
TON$3.328+1.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation