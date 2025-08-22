U.S. FedWatch Tool Indicates Possible Rate Cut in September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 04:04
Key Points:
  • FedWatch suggests 71.5% probability of September rate cut.
  • Impact: Crypto could benefit from a dovish stance.
  • No direct KOL commentary on CME data yet.

CME’s FedWatch tool on August 22 indicates a 71.5% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Magacoin Fiancne

The projected rate cut may influence capital movement into risk assets, notably cryptocurrency, amidst rising U.S. jobless claims.

FedWatch Tool Shows 71.5% Chance of September Rate Cut

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,690.33, with a market cap of formatNumber(2243607296714.61, 2) and a dominance of 58.70%. Despite recent price declines across short-term periods, the 60-day period shows a gain of 13.89%. The trading volume for the past 24 hours has decreased by 16.28%.

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that a dovish monetary policy, if enacted, may lead to strengthened demand for cryptocurrency investments. This scenario could potentially affect DeFi markets as market participants seek alternative yield opportunities.

Bitcoin Gains Amid Anticipated Dovish Monetary Policy

Did you know? Historically, Federal Reserve rate cuts often coincide with increased liquidity flows into speculative assets, which has been a catalyst for crypto market rallies in past cycles.

bitcoin-daily-chart-2903
Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:35 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

