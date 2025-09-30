U.S. Financial Regulators Pledge ‘Harmonization’ to Streamline Crypto Oversight

Following years of friction and overlap, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially committed to closer collaboration, starting with the rapidly evolving digital asset markets. The pledge, announced after a joint regulatory roundtable in Washington, D.C., signals a significant pivot toward reducing duplication and regulatory conflict …
