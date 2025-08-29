U.S. Government Publishes GDP Data on Blockchain Networks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 01:19
Key Points:
  • U.S. Commerce Department uploads GDP data on blockchain, starting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana.
  • Enhances transparency and security in GDP data reporting.
  • Project spearheaded by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The U.S. Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, announced the publishing of GDP data on blockchain networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, enhancing transparency and security.

This initiative aims to bolster trust in U.S. economic data, with potential impacts on blockchain technology and institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

U.S. to Distribute GDP Data Across Nine Blockchains

The U.S. Commerce Department has initiated the publication of GDP data on nine leading blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, the program’s goal is to bolster data transparency and security. The move was announced at an August 26 White House meeting underlining blockchain’s potential in government practices.

This shift is intended to supplement existing channels for data dissemination, not replace them, according to Lutnick. The Commerce Secretary stated, “Blockchain offers a new standard for transparency. Our goal is to ensure that when the American people and global markets see GDP data, they know it is secure and verifiable.” The U.S. government plans to continue investing in blockchain infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Market responses have been varied with some industry leaders viewing this as a significant step towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Commerce Secretary Lutnick reinforced the transparency benefits during his statements at the Cabinet meeting, highlighting accessibility for global markets and the American public.

Bitcoin Leads Blockchain in Government Transparency Effort

Did you know? The U.S. government’s use of blockchain for GDP data is a first-of-its-kind initiative, diverging from traditional data publication methods and potentially influencing how other governments approach macroeconomic data transparency.

As of August 28, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market price of $112,979.35, as per CoinMarketCap. With a market cap of 2.25 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $63.57 billion, the cryptocurrency experiences a daily price increase of 1.27%. The data, updated by CoinMarketCap, demonstrates Bitcoin’s significant market dominance at 57.50%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:08 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests this integration of blockchain technology could influence broader application in national and global governance. Potential regulatory shifts may result, alongside technological advancements in data storage and retrieval on publicly accessible platforms.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/us-gdp-data-on-blockchain/

