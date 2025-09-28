The post U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Climb to 83% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shutdown odds at 83% put federal pay, data, and confidence at risk. Economists warn each week of shutdown may shave $7B off U.S. GDP. Workers face furloughs as Congress stalls on 2025 funding talks. The U.S. is staring at an 83% chance of a government shutdown, according to analyst Crypto Rover’s post on X, as funding deadlines expire September 30. Each week without a deal could shave $7 billion off the economy, disrupt federal pay, and delay critical services while markets absorb fresh uncertainty over Fed policy. That elevated risk, flagged in Rover’s post and echoed in broader forecasting models, reflects a Congress deadlocked on appropriations. This isn’t just a payroll issue. A prolonged shutdown would test U.S. credibility, strain market confidence, and potentially derail economic data releases that guide monetary policy. What 83% Odds Mean and Why They Matter An 83% probability signals that many market participants treat a shutdown as more likely than not. By comparison, models and analysts have long pegged each week of a shutdown at a $7 billion drop in U.S. output. A CBS report cites economist Gregory Daco estimating exactly that figure, $7 billion weekly as a direct drag. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid continue as mandatory programs, but administrative processes like benefit verification or new Medicare cards stall when staff are cut. Economic Impact of a Shutdown The economic impact of a shutdown is clear. Oxford Economics estimates a hit of $7 billion per week to GDP if funding lapses. Contractors lose work, procurement freezes, and projects across defense, infrastructure, and healthcare grind to a halt..  Markets also lose clarity. A shutdown starting October 1 would likely delay the October 3 jobs report, data that the Federal Reserve uses to set rates. Broader Consequences for U.S. Federal Government Operations Shutdowns halt training for… The post U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Climb to 83% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shutdown odds at 83% put federal pay, data, and confidence at risk. Economists warn each week of shutdown may shave $7B off U.S. GDP. Workers face furloughs as Congress stalls on 2025 funding talks. The U.S. is staring at an 83% chance of a government shutdown, according to analyst Crypto Rover’s post on X, as funding deadlines expire September 30. Each week without a deal could shave $7 billion off the economy, disrupt federal pay, and delay critical services while markets absorb fresh uncertainty over Fed policy. That elevated risk, flagged in Rover’s post and echoed in broader forecasting models, reflects a Congress deadlocked on appropriations. This isn’t just a payroll issue. A prolonged shutdown would test U.S. credibility, strain market confidence, and potentially derail economic data releases that guide monetary policy. What 83% Odds Mean and Why They Matter An 83% probability signals that many market participants treat a shutdown as more likely than not. By comparison, models and analysts have long pegged each week of a shutdown at a $7 billion drop in U.S. output. A CBS report cites economist Gregory Daco estimating exactly that figure, $7 billion weekly as a direct drag. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid continue as mandatory programs, but administrative processes like benefit verification or new Medicare cards stall when staff are cut. Economic Impact of a Shutdown The economic impact of a shutdown is clear. Oxford Economics estimates a hit of $7 billion per week to GDP if funding lapses. Contractors lose work, procurement freezes, and projects across defense, infrastructure, and healthcare grind to a halt..  Markets also lose clarity. A shutdown starting October 1 would likely delay the October 3 jobs report, data that the Federal Reserve uses to set rates. Broader Consequences for U.S. Federal Government Operations Shutdowns halt training for…

U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Climb to 83%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 04:24
  • Shutdown odds at 83% put federal pay, data, and confidence at risk.
  • Economists warn each week of shutdown may shave $7B off U.S. GDP.
  • Workers face furloughs as Congress stalls on 2025 funding talks.

The U.S. is staring at an 83% chance of a government shutdown, according to analyst Crypto Rover’s post on X, as funding deadlines expire September 30. Each week without a deal could shave $7 billion off the economy, disrupt federal pay, and delay critical services while markets absorb fresh uncertainty over Fed policy.

That elevated risk, flagged in Rover’s post and echoed in broader forecasting models, reflects a Congress deadlocked on appropriations. This isn’t just a payroll issue. A prolonged shutdown would test U.S. credibility, strain market confidence, and potentially derail economic data releases that guide monetary policy.

What 83% Odds Mean and Why They Matter

An 83% probability signals that many market participants treat a shutdown as more likely than not. By comparison, models and analysts have long pegged each week of a shutdown at a $7 billion drop in U.S. output. A CBS report cites economist Gregory Daco estimating exactly that figure, $7 billion weekly as a direct drag.

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid continue as mandatory programs, but administrative processes like benefit verification or new Medicare cards stall when staff are cut.

Economic Impact of a Shutdown

The economic impact of a shutdown is clear. Oxford Economics estimates a hit of $7 billion per week to GDP if funding lapses. Contractors lose work, procurement freezes, and projects across defense, infrastructure, and healthcare grind to a halt.. 

Markets also lose clarity. A shutdown starting October 1 would likely delay the October 3 jobs report, data that the Federal Reserve uses to set rates.

Broader Consequences for U.S. Federal Government Operations

Shutdowns halt training for new air traffic controllers, freeze federal flood insurance programs needed for mortgages, and pause regulatory inspections businesses depend on (Reuters). Each delay piles into bottlenecks that persist even after funding is restored. 

History shows the risk. The U.S. has endured 14 shutdowns since 1980. The longest, in 2018–2019, lasted 34 days and forced 800,000 workers off the payroll. Those episodes underline the reality: every extra day of shutdown multiplies the economic and human cost.

Related: US Government to Publish GDP and Economic Data on Blockchain

