U.S. Government to Leverage Blockchain for Transparency in Data Reporting

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/27 18:44
U
U$0.01158-6.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.413+1.33%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1737+0.23%
  • The U.S. Government Initiative to Leverage aligns with the Trump administration’s January 2025 executive order promoting digital asset development and broader blockchain adoption.
  • Other U.S. agencies, including the Treasury, the Fiscal Service, and the Department of Defense, have already experimented with blockchain for financial records.

The U.S. Commerce Department is also going to disseminate official economic data via blockchain technology, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed on Tuesday. This is part of a larger push to study applications of digital technologies to increase transparency and accountability in the public.

Commerce Secretary Reveals Major Blockchain Adoption Plan

According to Lutnick, the department is finalizing its rollout plan. “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain,” he said. Lutnick also explained that the initiative will allow government figures to be accessed in a new, tamper-resistant format. He added, “We’re just ironing out all of the details so we could do it.”

For context, the project will capture some of the major indicators such as gross domestic product. Lutnick said that this was also in line with the rest of the administration-wide adoption of digital infrastructure. Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump, he remarked, “You are the crypto president, and we are going to put our GDP on the blockchain so people can use it for data and distribution.”

This comes following the January 2025 executive order of the Trump government, which directed the federal agencies to encourage the development of digital assets and to create a more supportive regulatory environment. That directive has specifically singled out blockchain as a potential platform to modernise data reporting and access to information that governments were holding in public.

As reported by CNF, Trump also declared himself a Bitcoin maxi, while predicting that the BTC price will reach $1 million. 

Recent US Govt. Initiatives Around Blockchain

Government spending on blockchain is not a totally new idea. The D.O.G.E. initiative (or Department of Government Efficiency) is one of the projects by Elon Musk where an entire team of around 100 people helped design a similar product.

The project started but was never completed earlier but the move of the Department of Commerce shows that the level of the work has been escalated to a more formal level.

Blockchain publishing is already being developed in other federal departments on an experimental basis. The Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service have been experimenting on how they can make financial records visible on blockchain networks. The Department of Defense has also experimented with blockchain platforms to be able to track parts and supplies more efficiently.

Though Lutnick would not give an official timeline, he said that upon being up and running, the blockchain-based statistics would only be available to the Commerce Department. However, later, the stats will also be made available across US government agencies, providing a new channel to publish official data.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer