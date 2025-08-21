U.S. Government Wallet Adds $332,000 Ether From Coinbase After DeFi Hack Seizure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:35
An on-chain wallet identified by blockchain analysts as controlled by the U.S. government received 76.56 ether, worth roughly $332,000, from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on 21 Aug. The transaction lifted the wallet’s balance to about 65,232 ether, valued at approximately $281 million at current market prices.

Investigators tracking the address say the assets are tied to the April 2021 hack of Uranium Finance, a decentralized-exchange project that lost about $50 million. U.S. authorities seized $31 million linked to that breach in February 2025 and have since been consolidating the recovered tokens in government-held accounts.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/hacks/u-s-government-wallet-adds-332000-ether-coinbase-after-defi-hack-seizure-5784c1df

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
