U.S. Gymnastics Stars To Face Off For Spots On 2025 World Championship Team

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:17
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Skye Blakely performs on the uneven bars during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images)

Getty Images

From September 29 to October 2, the nation’s top female gymnasts will convene for the 2025 World Team Selection Event in Crossville, Tennessee.

The three days of competition will determine the team members and alternate athletes for the 2025 World Championships Team. The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to October 25.

At the conclusion of September’s selection event, four athletes and up to two non-traveling alternate athletes will be named to the team. Of these, only three may compete per event at the 2025 World Championships. This year’s competition is an individual World Championships; therefore, no team event exists.

Who Is Competing

USA Gymnastics has confirmed the following qualifiers and registrants for the 2025 World Team Selection Event:

Skye Blakely: Two-time World Team Champion

Dulcy Caylor: 2024 Olympic Trials finalist

Gabrielle Hardie: 2025 Pan American Uneven Bars Champion

Jayla Hang: 2025 Pan American All-Around Champion

Claire Pease: 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Champion

Hezly Rivera: 2025 U.S. All-Around Champion, 2024 Olympic team gold medalist

Joscelyn Roberson: 2024 Olympic alternate, 2023 World Team Champion

Simone Rose: 2024 Olympic Trials finalist

Ashlee Sullivan: 2025 Winter Cup Champion

Leanne Wong: Two-time Olympic alternate, five-time World medalist (two gold)

Rivera arrives as the newly crowned U.S. Champion, while Wong and Blakely enter Crossville as U.S. Champions on vault and bars, respectively. The three athletes, along with 2024 Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson, are heavy favorites to make the 2025 World Championship team.

With the exception of Rivera, none of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team is slated to compete at the selection event.

However, they still could. USA Gymnastics maintains that “any member of a previous Olympic team or World Championships team” may petition to compete at the World selection event by September 22.

Three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey has posted numerous training videos, prompting rumors from fans. Additionally, five-time World medalist Shilese Jones, whose Olympic dreams ended with an untimely ACL injury, has recently returned to complete training following her surgeries. Evidence of their official returns to competition remain speculative.

2024 Olympic alternate Tiana Sumansekera was also a favorite to challenge for a spot, but recently announced her intent to withdraw from consideration, instead choosing to appear at UCLA early for her freshman year.

How The Competition Is Structured

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Hezly Rivera performs on the floor exercise during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Athlete Selection Event will have two days of competition, with the first day serving as an all-around competition. Rivera enters the event as the U.S. National All-Around Champion, followed by Wong and Roberson.

As the frontrunner for the all-around title, Rivera could lock her spot for Jakarta on night one. The highest scoring athlete on night one of the competition will automatically receive a bid onto the World team.

On the second day of competition, athletes will compete on one to three individual events, as selected by the Athlete Selection Committee. This second day allows the gymnasts to prove their abilities on their strongest apparatus.

Using “discretionary selection criteria,” the Athlete Selection Committee will name the remaining three members and non-traveling replacement athletes of the 2025 World Championships Team after the World Team Selection Event, on or before October 2.

How To Watch

While the event is closed to the public, USA Gymnastics will offer paid streaming services on FlipNow for those eager to watch and follow the competition.

