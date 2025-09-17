U.S. House Merges Anti-CBDC Legislation with CLARITY Act Ahead of Senate

TLDR

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to merge the Anti-CBDC bill with the CLARITY Act.

The combined bill aims to streamline crypto market reforms and regulate digital assets more effectively.

The inclusion of anti-CBDC provisions signals opposition to a U.S. government-issued digital currency.

Lawmakers in the House emphasized the procedural nature of the decision rather than a shift in policy.

Senate lawmakers are already working on their own version of the legislation, which also includes anti-CBDC measures.

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to merge the Anti-CBDC bill with the CLARITY Act. This decision comes after a previous attempt in July to include Anti-CBDC language in the defense spending bill. By combining the two measures, the House aims to streamline the regulatory process for digital assets, especially cryptocurrency.

The combined bill now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers are already drafting their version. This adjustment reflects ongoing efforts to regulate the crypto market and curb the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Both parties in Congress have signaled strong bipartisan support for anti-CBDC measures.

House Aims to Streamline Crypto Market Reforms

Lawmakers in the House aim to simplify crypto market reforms through the combination of the Anti-CBDC bill and the CLARITY Act. This move is designed to align both pieces of legislation in a single package, pushing forward the prohibition of a U.S. CBDC. According to Eleanor Terrett, a business journalist, the merger aims to make the regulatory process more efficient.

Despite the changes, sources in the House downplayed the significance of the merger. They argued that it does not mark a major policy shift but reflects a procedural move to facilitate the bill’s passage. House Financial Services Chairman French Hill’s spokesperson emphasized that the combined bill reflects the chamber’s commitment to advancing both priorities.

Senate lawmakers are already working on their own version of the legislation, which also includes anti-CBDC language. Senate Democrats have expressed support for the CLARITY Act framework, which further strengthens bipartisan momentum for crypto reforms. This alignment between the two chambers signals growing political backing for tighter digital asset regulations.

CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC Bill Head to Senate

The merged bill, including both the CLARITY Act and anti-CBDC provisions, now heads to the Senate. Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott and Senator Cynthia Lummis are expected to work closely with House lawmakers on advancing the bill. Both sides are focused on ensuring that the final version of the bill can be signed into law.

The CLARITY Act aims to provide clearer guidelines for the digital asset industry, which has been facing regulatory uncertainty. By adding anti-CBDC measures to the bill, lawmakers are signaling their opposition to a U.S. government-controlled digital currency. This move reflects a broad consensus in Washington on the potential risks of CBDCs.

As the combined bill moves to the Senate, the future of crypto regulation in the U.S. depends on the outcome. Both the House and Senate are working toward a unified approach to digital asset oversight, though final passage is still uncertain. The outcome will likely shape the future of U.S. crypto regulation.

The post U.S. House Merges Anti-CBDC Legislation with CLARITY Act Ahead of Senate appeared first on CoinCentral.